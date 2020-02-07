Soul, Fnatic to play NPMC semi-finals today; where to watch details
Nova PUBG Mobile Championship Semi-Final is set to take place today. A total of 80 teams divided into 4 groups will be playing the semis today to battle it out in the finals of NPMC.
In the qualifiers, SynerGE Gaming from India topped the Group A points table with as many as 39 kills to their name and displayed complete domination. While other South Asian teams like U-Mumba, Darktangent Esports, 7Seas, Megastars etc will be featuring in today's semi-final.
However, the main attraction of the tournament will be Soul, Fnatic, Bigetron ION and other invited teams. The tournament comes with a prize pool of IDR 7,000,000 and will serve a high octane contest for the players as well as the viewers. Majority of the teams are from Indonesia and they are famously known to raise the bar of competition when it comes to PUBG Mobile.
Teams playing NPMC Semi-Final
Here is the complete list of teams that qualified for NPMC Semi-Final:
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Invited Teams
FNATIC
BIGETRON ION
ONIC PH
ILMN THE MURDER
NFT ESPORTS
UNICORN GAMING
Faze Clan
Team Soul
Where to live stream?
Each group will be live streamed on different channels from 6.30 pm IST. You can catch the live stream here:
Group A: A7drichenko
Group B: PlayerNoob
Group C: Prestige TV
Group D: Official Leader PUBGM IndonesiaPublished 07 Feb 2020, 13:53 IST