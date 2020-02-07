Soul, Fnatic to play NPMC semi-finals today; where to watch details

Invited teams are set to play the NPMC Asia League

Nova PUBG Mobile Championship Semi-Final is set to take place today. A total of 80 teams divided into 4 groups will be playing the semis today to battle it out in the finals of NPMC.

In the qualifiers, SynerGE Gaming from India topped the Group A points table with as many as 39 kills to their name and displayed complete domination. While other South Asian teams like U-Mumba, Darktangent Esports, 7Seas, Megastars etc will be featuring in today's semi-final.

However, the main attraction of the tournament will be Soul, Fnatic, Bigetron ION and other invited teams. The tournament comes with a prize pool of IDR 7,000,000 and will serve a high octane contest for the players as well as the viewers. Majority of the teams are from Indonesia and they are famously known to raise the bar of competition when it comes to PUBG Mobile.

Teams playing NPMC Semi-Final

Here is the complete list of teams that qualified for NPMC Semi-Final:

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Invited Teams

FNATIC

BIGETRON ION

ONIC PH

ILMN THE MURDER

NFT ESPORTS

UNICORN GAMING

Faze Clan

Team Soul

Where to live stream?

Each group will be live streamed on different channels from 6.30 pm IST. You can catch the live stream here:

Group A: A7drichenko

Group B: PlayerNoob

Group C: Prestige TV

Group D: Official Leader PUBGM Indonesia