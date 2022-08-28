Soul Hackers 2 guide: All Requests and Aion Directives and how to complete them

Much like developer ATLUS' previous Megaten titles, Soul Hackers 2 is filled with multiple side hustles that players can partake in amidst their world-saving ventures.

Throughout the game, players will come across requests from various people who are in need of help from the Devil Summoners.

Although the requests are primarily found in Club Cretaceous, some can also be encountered while out in the world or in Soul Hacker 2's many dungeons.

Completing these requests earns players a variety of rewards, such as consumables, equipment, and even the ability to unlock additional items in stores.

Aion Directives, on the other hand, take place in the Soul Matrix and require players to either defeat certain enemies and bosses or find hidden items across each character's floor.

Here is a list of all the requests as well as Aion Directives in Soul Hacker 2.

All requests in Soul Hackers 2

Lady On The Mind

Recommended level: 5

5 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Teruya - Karakucho

Club Cretaceous, Teruya - Karakucho Reward: 3000 yen

3000 yen Availability: After the first visit to Karakucho

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go out onto the streets of Karakucho, and find the host in a white suit with an icon above his name just to the right of Club Cretaceous.

Go to the East Shipping District, and players will find the woman in question (Chris) in the southeastern corner of the map. Speak to her and then return to Teruya to complete the request.

Merch Search

Recommended level: 6

6 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Yume - Karakucho

Club Cretaceous, Yume - Karakucho Reward: New items unlocked at De La Mancha

New items unlocked at De La Mancha Availability: After the first visit to Karakucho

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, head to De La Mancha in Karakucho and choose the 'Talk' option with Yume.

Next, go to the East Shipping District and find the Demon that has it. It will appear in its true form in the overworld and speaking with it will prompt a battle.

After getting the Superhero Merch, return it to Yume.

A New Hee-Home: Part 1

(Repeatable)

Recommended level: 4

4 Client and Location: Frost Ichiro - East Shipping District

Frost Ichiro - East Shipping District Reward: Lourdes Water

Lourdes Water Availability: After the first visit to Karakucho

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, go to Frost Ichiro near the entrance of the East Shipping District, speak to it to accept the request.

Kill five Tsuchigumos in the East Shipping District and then return to Frost Ichiro.

Does Aion Dream of Electric Sheep?

Recommended level: 5

5 Client and Location: Flamma - Axis

Flamma - Axis Reward: Tree of Life Leaf

Tree of Life Leaf Availability: At the end of the first visit to Axis/the Soul Matrix

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2's Shinsando region, speak to the man in the dark coat south of the bar, and he'll direct players to Mansei Realm.

Speak to the youth in the skeleton hoody in the foreground in front of COMP Smith. Ask for the COMP.

Go to the Axis and talk to Flamma to complete the request.

A Necklace, A Movie, And Me

Recommended level: 5

5 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando Reward: New items at Zafiro

New items at Zafiro Availability: After first visit to Soul Matrix

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go to Zafiro and talk to Mannequin.

He asks players to find Eliza's Necklace.

Go to Mansei Realm and speak to the blonde woman in the red jacket outside of Ying Yang Palace.

Return to Zafiro and speak to Mannequin to complete the request.

Vengeance Claimed

Recommended level: 8

8 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando Reward: 5000 yen

5000 yen Availability: After first visit to Soul Matrix

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, speak to the girl in the red jacket on the left side of Shinsando.

Head to the East Shipping District and go to the square area on the left side of the map Here, players will find a man in a suit. Speak to him to start the battle.

Return to Saki to complete the request.

Curiosity Shopper

Recommended level: 8

8 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Wyatt - Mansei Realm

Club Cretaceous, Wyatt - Mansei Realm Reward: 10000 yen

10000 yen Availability: After first visit to Soul Matrix

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, speak to the main in the trench coat in the foreground of Mansei Realm, just near Ying Yang Palace.

He'll ask players to find a Bright Soul — this can only be found in the Soul Matrix via Demon Recon.

Return to Wyatt afterward to complete the request.

Money Makes the World Go Around

Recommended level: 8

8 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Lina - Mansei Realm

Club Cretaceous, Lina - Mansei Realm Reward: Revival Bead x2

Revival Bead x2 Availability: After first visit to Soul Matrix

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go and talk to Lina in Yang Yang Palace. She wants players to make a delivery to Central Line.

In the Middle Area of Central Line, make it to the eastern section, and near the dead end on the southern past, players will find the man they're looking for.

Return to Lina to complete the request.

The Gunsmith

Recommended level: 14

14 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Tatara - Mansei Realm

Club Cretaceous, Tatara - Mansei Realm Reward: More upgrades become available at COMP Smith

More upgrades become available at COMP Smith Availability: After first visit to Roppo Realm

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go to Mansei Realm and speak to Tara at COMP Smith.

She wants players to defeat three Qing Long with Fire.

Qing Long can be found in the Upper Area of Central Line.

Mock the Invisible World

Recommended level: 17

17 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm

Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm Reward: 50,000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5%

50,000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5% Availability: After first visit to Roppo Realm

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go to the Roppo Realm and use the 'Talk' option with Victor in Cirque du Goumaden - he will ask for a demon called Koppa Tengu.

Players can fuse a Raptor and a Jirae together to get a Koppa Tengu. Raptor comes with Milady by default, and Jirae are found in Central Line. Alternatively, they can also be fused.

Once in possession of the demon, talk to Victor and hand it over to complete the request.

Academic Wanted

Recommended level: 14

14 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Kyuta - Roppo Realm

Club Cretaceous, Kyuta - Roppo Realm Reward: 6000 yen

6000 yen Availability: After first visit to Roppo Realm

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go to the Roppo Realm and speak to the guy to the left of the Circus entrance.

Question 1: What is the current name of the country where the story of Night Mokoi originated? ( Answer: Australia)

What is the current name of the country where the story of Night Mokoi originated? ( Australia) Question 2: What is the translated meaning of Jirae Koropokkur's name? ( Answer: "Dweller beneath the butterbur.")

What is the translated meaning of Jirae Koropokkur's name? ( "Dweller beneath the butterbur.") Question 3: Which demon is known by the title "count of death and destruction"? (Answer: Halphas)

The Wolf Who Cried Wolf

Recommended level: 19

19 Client and Location: Makami - Central Line

Makami - Central Line Reward: 8000 yen

8000 yen Availability: After first accessing the Central Line

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after using the Dirty Key to access the next area, player will be able to see Makami immediately. Speak to it to accept the request.

Head into the Upper Area and in the circular room closest to the middle of the map and find the Scary-faced Demon players need to defeat.

Return to Makami afterward to complete the request.

A New Hee-Home: Part 2

(Repeatable)

Recommended level: 19

19 Client and Location: Frost Jiro - Central Line

Frost Jiro - Central Line Reward: Life Stone x2

Life Stone x2 Availability: After defeating the boss in Central Line

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after defeating the boss of the Central Line dungeon, return to the entrance, Frost Jiro waiting there.

Defeat five Zhu Tun She in Central Line and then return to Frost Jiro to complete the request.

Mistiqal Maiden

Recommended level: 15

15 Client and Location: Mysterious Girl - Roppo Realm

Mysterious Girl - Roppo Realm Reward: Mistiques can be traded with this NPC via the Mystique Exchange

Mistiques can be traded with this NPC via the Mystique Exchange Availability: After defeating the boss in Central Line

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2's Roppo Realm, players will find a Mysterious Girl on the left side of the stairs leading to the Circus. Speak to her to accept the request.

Speak to her again and agree to give her one of the Mistiques - players will lose this, so they should pick the one that they don't want.

Phantom of the Night

Recommended level: 9

9 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Masayoshi - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Masayoshi - Shinsando Reward: Gas Mask

Gas Mask Availability: After completing 5 requests

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go to Shinsando and players will find the client to the left of the bar. Speak to him.

Speak to the woman in the red top south of the bar.

Head to Karakucho and speak to the woman in the blue dress outside of Breaking Mart.

Go to the East Shipping District and head to the farthest end where the locked door is - it's now unlocked.

Head inside and players will notice a demon all in black waiting at the far end. Interact with it to battle.

Return to Masayoshi in Shinsando to complete the request.

An Earring, A Memory, And Me

Recommended level: 15

15 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando Reward: New items at Zafiro

New items at Zafiro Availability: After first visit to Komadori Orphanage

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go to Zafiro and speak to Mannequin.

Go to Roppo Realm and speak to the man in the dark suit to the right of the stairs.

Speak to him again and agree to pay for the earring.

Return to Mannequin to complete the request.

Accursed Creator

Recommended level: 15

15 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm

Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm Reward: 60000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5%.

60000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5%. Availability: After first visit to Komadori Orphanage

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, go and talk to Victor in Cirque du Goumaden. He will ask to bring him Turbo Granny.

Turbo Granny can be created by fusing Leanan Sidhe and Qing Long, Gremlin and Sandman, or Mishaguji and Take-Minakata, to name a few options.

Once in possession of the demon, talk to Victor again to complete the request.

Many Birds, One Stone

Recommended level: 16

16 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando Reward: 25000 yen

25000 yen Availability: After first visit to Komadori Orphanage

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, head to Shinsando and speak to Saki in the red jacket at the bottom of the stairs.

Defeat 20x Zhen in the East Shipping District.

Return to Saki afterward to complete the request.

Close My Eyes and Think Of You

Recommended level: 18

18 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Sakuro - Central Line

Club Cretaceous, Sakuro - Central Line Reward: Chakra Drop

Chakra Drop Availability: After first visit to Komadori Orphanage

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after picking up the request from Club Cretaceous, head to the Middle Area of Central Line and head to the southern room in the northeastern area of the map.

Speak to the man there and he will tell players about the Lower Area.

Return to the City Map and go to the Lower Central Line. Explore the area and players will be able to get the Broken Wristwatch via Demon Recon.

Return to Sakuro to complete the request.

Girl's Night Out

Recommended level: 20

20 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Masayoshi - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Masayoshi - Shinsando Reward: Mirror Pendant

Mirror Pendant Availability: After defeating Ash in Subway Line 14

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, head to Shinsando and speak to Msayoshi at the top of the stairs.

Visit both the Ramen Stall cart and the Breaking Mart Convenience Store in Karakucho and agree to pay the money.

Return to Masayoshi to progress the quest.

Head to Central Line and go to the Southeast Path portal in the Upper Area. Go into the room in the southwestern corner of the map to find the culprit.

Return to Masayoshi to complete the request.

Raiders of the Lost Gift

Recommended level: 26

26 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Yume - Karakucho

Club Cretaceous, Yume - Karakucho Reward: De La Mancha's prices drop

De La Mancha's prices drop Availability: After defeating Ash in Subway Line 14

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, head to De La Mancha and speak to Yume.

She wants players to recover her stolen birthday present from Subway Line 14.

Go to the northwestern room in the Upper Area of Subway Line 14, and players will find Night Lilim. Speak to her to begin the battle.

Afterward, return to Yume to complete the request.

A Christmas Memory

Recommended level: 20

20 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Ako - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Ako - Shinsando Reward: Heart Anklet

Heart Anklet Availability: After defeating Ash in Subway Line 14

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, head to Shinsando and speak to the girl in the pink top outside of Zafiro.

Go to Bar Heidrun and choose to have a drink with Arrow - if they have other Hangout Events available, players might need to do this more than once to get the right one. He'll discuss his Christmas memory in the correct event.

Return to Ako to complete the request.

The Little Sister

Recommended level: 20

20 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Mei - Karakucho

Club Cretaceous, Mei - Karakucho Reward: 12000 yen

12000 yen Availability: After defeating Ash in Subway Line 14

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, speak to the woman in the brown coat outside of Breaking Mart.

Head to the Lower Area of Central Line, and players will find the person they need in the room in the room in the center of this map.

Return to Mei to complete the request.

A New Hee-Home: Part 3

(Repeatable)

Recommended level: 22

22 Client and Location: Frost Saburo, Subway Line 14

Frost Saburo, Subway Line 14 Reward: Frost Epitaph x2

Frost Epitaph x2 Availability: After first battle encounter with Zenon and Iron Mask in Subway Line 14

How to complete:

Once players have met Zenon and Iron Mask in Soul Hackers 2's Subway Line 14 dungeon, return to the entrance, and they will see Frost Saburo waiting there.

Defeat five Shiisaas in the Upper Area and then return to Frost Saburo to complete the request.

Master and Apprentice

Recommended level: 34

34 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Tatara - Mansei Realm

Club Cretaceous, Tatara - Mansei Realm Reward: More upgrades at COMP Smith

More upgrades at COMP Smith Availability: After Ozaki Hope Towers is unlocked

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go and speak to Tatara at COMP Smith. This time, she wants players to kill three Quetzalcoatl with Gunfire.

Quetzacoatl can be found on the fourth floor of the Ozaki Hope Towers.

After defeating three of them with Gunfire, return to Tatara to complete the request.

Deepest Mysteries of Creation

Recommended level: 31

31 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm

Club Cretaceous, Victor - Roppo Realm Reward: 90000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5%

90000 yen, Compendium summoning costs cut by 5% Availability: After Ozaki Hope Towers is unlocked

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go and speak to Victor in Cirque du Goumaden.

He wants players to give him the demon Apsaras this time. It can be made by fusing Mishaguji and Shiisaa.

Once players have the demon, they should speak to Victor again and hand it over to complete the request.

Story of Your Love

Recommended level: 25

25 Client and Location: Flamma - Axis

Flamma - Axis Reward: Mark of Cain

Mark of Cain Availability: After Ozaki Hope Towers is unlocked

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, head to Karakucho to where Teruya used to be, but there's a different NPC in his place. Speak to him.

Next, head to the East Shipping District and speak to Chris again (in the southeastern corner of the map.

Go to Subway Line 14, and find Teruya in the room on the eastern side of the map in the Upper Area.

Go to Club Cretaceous and speak to Teruya and Chris outside.

Return to Flamma at the Axis to complete the request.

A Brooch, A Fresh Start, And Me

Recommended level: 30

30 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Mannequin - Shinsando Reward: Zafiro's prices drop

Zafiro's prices drop Availability: After completing the request "An Earring, A Memory and Me"

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go to Zafiro and speak to Mannequin again.

Go to Karakucho and speak to the giy in the blue jacket to the right of the Pizza place and tell him about Madam Ginko.

Head to Club Cretaceous and accept the 'Glory Days' request.

After completing 'Glory Days', speak to Ed again and tell him about Mannequin.

Go to Zafiro and speak to Mannequin to complete the request.

Glory Days

Recommended level: 30

30 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Ed - Karakucho

Club Cretaceous, Ed - Karakucho Reward: 30000 yen

30000 yen Availability: After progressing in the request "An Brooch, A Fresh Start and Me"

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go back to Ed outside of the pizza place and speak to him again.

Go to the Ozaki Hope Towers to find the brooch. It can be found via Demon Recon — for us, it was on 4F.

Return to Ed to complete the request.

All's Fair in Love and Commerce

Recommended level: 30

30 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Lina - Mansei Real

Club Cretaceous, Lina - Mansei Real Reward: Yang Yang Palace's prices drop

Yang Yang Palace's prices drop Availability: After defeating Ash in Ozaki Hope Towers

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go to Yang Yang Palace and speak to Lina. She gives two different items to deliver to two customers in Subway Line 14.

The first customer can be found in the room directly east of the Lower Area - Past the Hidden Door portal.

The second customer is in the room to the west of the Upper Area - West Path portal.

Return to Lina to complete the request after speaking to both customers.

Mad Dog

Recommended level: 35

35 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando

Club Cretaceous, Saki - Shinsando Reward: 50000 yen

50000 yen Availability: After defeating Ash in Ozaki Hope Towers

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, go and speak to Saki in Shinsando. She's at the bottom of the stairs leading to the bar.

Go and speak to Wyatt in Mansei Realm, he's the guy in the brown coat in the foreground just in front of Yang Yang Palace.

Head to the Upper Area of the Central Line. Players can find Rose in the most northern room on this map. This will begin a battle with her.

Return to Saki afterward to complete the request.

Academics Wanted (Again)

Recommended level: 38

38 Client and Location: Club Cretaceous, Kyuta - Roppo Realm

Club Cretaceous, Kyuta - Roppo Realm Reward: 24000 yen

24000 yen Availability: After defeating Ash in Ozaki Hope Towers

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, after accepting the request, head to Roppo Realm and speak to Kyuta outside of Goumaden and players must prepare themselves to answer some more questions.

Question 1: What is the name of the demon said to seduce menb and born from the demon Lilith? ( Answer: Lilim)

What is the name of the demon said to seduce menb and born from the demon Lilith? ( Lilim) Question 2: Nezha Taizi is the Chinese heroic god in the form of a young boy. Whom did he fight? ( Answer: Sun Wukong)

Nezha Taizi is the Chinese heroic god in the form of a young boy. Whom did he fight? ( Sun Wukong) Question 3: The Raptor Muu Shuwuu was supposedly a girl who never knew love. What is she known to drain from her victims? ( Answer: Brains)

The Raptor Muu Shuwuu was supposedly a girl who never knew love. What is she known to drain from her victims? ( Brains) Question 4: What two things is the Greek god Dionysus associated with? (Answer: Drink and Theater)

Hopes, Dreams, And Aion

Recommended level: 46

46 Client and Location: Flamma - Axis

Flamma - Axis Reward: Babel Shard

Babel Shard Availability: After defeating Iron Mask and Zenon in Ozaki Hope Towers

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, travel to the newly opened area of Tower C of the Ozaki Hope Towers.

In the bottom right room on the map is where players will find Pazuzu. Defeat it in battle.

Head to Mansei Realm and speak to the summoner's friend outside of COMP Smith. It's the guy in the skeleton hoodie to the right of the door.

Return to Flamma afterward to complete the request.

Farwell, My Love

Recommended level: 38

38 Client and Location: Mermaid - Hope Towers: Tower C

Mermaid - Hope Towers: Tower C Reward: 80000 yen

80000 yen Availability: After defeating Iron Mask and Zenon in Ozaki Hope Towers

How to complete:

In Soul Hackers 2, this client is found in the dead end that leads north in the middle of the Ozaki Hope Towers Tower C1F map.

Travel to Shinsando and speak to the man in the beige shirt at the top of the stairs.

Head to Mansei Realm and speak to the guy in the skeleton hoodie opposite the entrance to Yang Yang Palace.

Return to Hope Towers: Tower C and speak to Mermaid to complete the request.

This marks all the requests players can find throughout SOul Hackers 2's world and dungeons. The following are the Aion Directives and how to complete each of them.

All Aion Directives in Soul Hackers 2

Arrow Sector Cleanup 1

Recommended level: 7

7 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Grimoire

Grimoire How to complete: Eliminate 9x Gremlin

Retrieve Chain Crystaloid Alpha

Recommended level: 7

7 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Fusion of Fortuna unlocked

Fusion of Fortuna unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 6x Chain Crystaloid Alpha via Demon Recon

Target: Mokoi

Recommended level: 10

10 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: HP Incense Shard

HP Incense Shard How to complete: Defeat Mokoi. It can be found in the dead end just southwest of the Gate 2 portal

Arrow Sector Cleanup 2

Recommended level: 21

21 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Shaman's Mark x3

Shaman's Mark x3 How to complete: Defeat 9x Inugami

Retrieve Chain Crystaloid Beta

Recommended level: 21

21 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Fusion of Yoshitsune unlocked

Fusion of Yoshitsune unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 7x Chain Crystaloid Beta via Demon Recon

Target: Inugami

Recommended level: 28

28 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Totem Memory

Totem Memory How to complete: Defeat Inugami

Milady Sector Cleanup 1

Recommended level: 13

13 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Frost Epitaph x3

Frost Epitaph x3 How to complete: Defeat 9x Jack Frost

Retrieve Needle Crystaloid Alpha

Recommended level: 13

13 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Sharpened Heel

Sharpened Heel How to complete: Retrieve 6x Needle Crystaloid Alpha via Demon Recon

Target: Nozuchi

Recommended level: 14

14 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Lu Incense Shard

Lu Incense Shard How to complete: Defeat Nozuchi

Milady Sector Cleanup 2

Recommended level: 20

20 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Flame Glyph

Flame Glyph How to complete: Defeat 9x Jack-o'-Lantern

Retrieve Needle Crystaloid Beta

Recommended level: 20

20 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Fusion of Ara Mitama unlocked

Fusion of Ara Mitama unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 7x Needle Crystaloid Beta via Demon Recon

Target: R.S.

Recommended level: 24

24 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 1F

Milady's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Totem Memory

Totem Memory How to complete: Defeat R.S.

Saizo Sector Cleanup 1

Recommended level: 14

14 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Ancient Scripture

Ancient Scripture How to complete: Defeat 9x Mad Gasser

Retrieve Orb Crystaloid Alpha

Recommended level: 14

14 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Sphere Bangle

Sphere Bangle How to complete: Retrieve 6x Orb Crystaloid Alpha via Demon Recon

Target: Halphas

Recommended level: 14

14 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Ag Incense Shard

Ag Incense Shard How to complete: Defeat Halphas

Saizo Sector Cleanup 2

Recommended level: 24

24 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Witch's Mark

Witch's Mark How to complete: Defeat 6x Archangel

Retrieve Orb Crystaloid Beta

Recommended level: 24

24 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Fusion of Nigi Mitama unlocked

Fusion of Nigi Mitama unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 7x Orb Crystaloid Beta via Demon Recon

Target: Muu Shuwuu

Recommended level: 28

28 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 1F Reward: Cheap Chip

Cheap Chip How to complete: Defeat Muu Shuwuu

Arrow Sector Cleanup 3

Recommended level: 36

36 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Witch Doctor Mark x5

Witch Doctor Mark x5 How to complete: Defeat 9x Nekomata

Retrieve Chain Crystaloid Gamma

Recommended level: 36

36 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Fusion of Saki Mitama unlocked

Fusion of Saki Mitama unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 8x Chain Crystaloid Gamma via Demon Recon

Target: Unicorn

Recommended level: 35

35 Location: Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F

Arrow's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Genuine Chip

Genuine Chip How to complete: Defeat Unicorn

Milady Sector Cleanup 3

Recommended level: 31

31 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 3F

Milady's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Shaman Lord's Mark

Shaman Lord's Mark How to complete: Defeat 9x Apsaras

Retrieve Needle Crystaloid Gamma

Recommended level: 31

31 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 3F

Milady's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Fusion of Gurulu unlocked

Fusion of Gurulu unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 8x Needle Crystaloid Gamma via Demon Recon

Target: Quetzalcoatl

Recommended level: 39

39 Location: Milady's Soul Matrix 3F

Milady's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Genuine Chip

Genuine Chip How to complete: Defeat Quetzalcoatl

Saizo Sector Cleanup 3

Recommended level: 30

30 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Witch Doctor's Mark x5

Witch Doctor's Mark x5 How to complete: Defeat 9x Lamia

Retrieve Orb Crystaloid Gamma

Recommended level: 30

30 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Fusion of Kushi Mitama unlocked

Fusion of Kushi Mitama unlocked How to complete: Retrieve 8x Orb Crystaloid Gamma via Demon Recon

Target: Ippon-Datara

Recommended level: 39

39 Location: Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F

Saizo's Soul Matrix 3F Reward: Genuine Chip

Genuine Chip How to complete: Defeat Ippon-Datara

This marks all the Aion Directives in Soul Hackers 2, that players can find and partake in. Soul Hackers 2 is a massive game with hours of content to keep players busy, fighting mythical creatures and gods.

ATLUS' games rarely disappoint when it comes to quality gameplay and quest design, and Soul Hackers 2 is one amongst the many stellar titles from the developers to once again set a benchmark for Japanese role-playing games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar