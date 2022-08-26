Soul Hackers 2 guide: What is the Soul Matrix?

Beneath the city where Soul Hackers 2 takes place, there’s a hidden digital base known as Axis. Within Axis, there is a special series of dungeons built around the party members known as the Soul Matrix, which serves several important purposes in the game and will be an important feature.

Players who take advantage of it will walk away with more power and a greater understanding of who has joined forces with Ringo to try and save the world. Flamma awaits in Axis to help the party explore the Soul Matrix.

Where is Soul Matrix, and what purpose does it serve in Soul Hackers 2?

Axis will be accessible early on in Soul Hackers 2, and in it, Flamma will guide the party to a trio of dungeons. Each one is a lengthy labyrinth focused on the past of Arrow, Milady, and Saizo. Each of these members has their own dungeons, but the whole party goes in with them, thankfully.

In these Soul Matrix dungeons, there will be flashbacks to the character’s past, which will help the party get closer to Ringo. At the start of the game, each character only has access to the first floor of the dungeon, but as time goes on and Soul Levels increase, so do the depths players can explore.

Soul levels can be increased through conversations with Ringo in the main story or by going to Bar Heidrun and hanging out. When reaching a border in the Soul Matrix, it will tell the player what Soul Level they need to progress.

Exploring more of the dungeons also adds more passive skills to the party members, so they can increase their own powers called Summoner Skills. These offer several useful effects, from increasing the Sabbath stacks, stats, and so much more.

Players will learn more about the characters through Vision Quests, which offer flashbacks into the characters’ backstories. The Soul Matrix represents the mental state of these characters and allows players to literally get into their own heads and explore.

Soul Matrix is also a fantastic place to level up, offering powerful enemies and side quests in the form of Aion Orders. These are typically simple side quests, where players need to find X of an item or defeat a certain number of a specific enemy. Thankfully, an icon will be over the head of a scout demon, or the mission will involve a random encounter that has what the player is after in it.

Some of these Aion Orders will also be incredibly challenging. These missions may even see the player fighting a powerful enemy, with a series of conditions attached. Typically, they involve not being able to use items, not being able to retry the battle, and they could even prevent certain party members from participating. These particular Aion Orders are very challenging, so save first.

The Soul Matrix is a place that is necessary in order to stop the end of the world in Soul Hackers 2. It leads to many rewards, a backstory, and also offers a fantastic way to level up while playing the game.

Soul Hackers 2 launches on August 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh