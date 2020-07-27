SouL Mortal PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

The astronomical rise of PUBG Mobile in recent years has facilitated the growth of its competitive scene, with content creation relating to the game also growing at a rapid pace.

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian figures in both esports and content creation. For anyone that follows PUBG Mobile, it is impossible not to know SouL Mortal. In this article, we will talk about Mortal’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more.

PUBG Mobile ID of Mortal

Mortal's ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Mortal is 590211476 and his in-game alias is SouL Mortal. He also the leader of Team SouL.

Here are his stats in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

His stats in the current season

Mortal has only played squad mode in Season 14. To date, he has played 26 matches and has a K/D of 4.46, which is quite amazing.

In the previous season, he played only a single ‘duo’ match and 236 squad matches. He had a K/D of 4.72 in Season 13.

His stats in the Season 13

Advertisement

Mortal’s Professional Career

Mortal is a player and owner of the popular Indian PUBG Mobile team – ‘Team SouL.’ He has several accolades to his name as a professional player.

His team finished 1st at the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: India 2019 and the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

Team SouL also finished 2nd at the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia 2019.

Mortal’s YouTube channel

Mortal started creating content on YouTube back in September 2016. He initially posted content related to another popular mobile game called ‘Mini Militia’.

Mortal later switched to PUBG Mobile after the game was released. He has racked over 5.5 million subscribers and has over 621 million views combined. He currently uses an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

His YouTube channel description reads:

“Mobile/iPad Streamer and professional player for Team SouL.”