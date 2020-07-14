Soul Mortal vs Dynamo Gaming: Who is the better PUBG Mobile player

Since its launch, PUBG Mobile has conquered the world of mobile gaming. It is very popular in India, where people have easy access to mobile devices and as a result, love to play games. With the growing popularity of PUBG Mobile and other titles, streaming games has also slowly became a worthy career option.

Since PUBG's inception, many people have invested their time and effort into streaming the popular battle royale game for a suitable but large audience.

Soul Mortal and Dynamo Gaming are two big names in the world of PUBG Mobile streaming, and both have earned a lot of fame and success through their streams. While both are prominent players, we compares them to see how they differ from one another.

Who is the better PUBG Mobile player between Mortal and Dynamo?

Soul Mortal

Mortal (Image via Sportskeeda)

Naman Mathur, who is popularly known as Mortal, is a PUBG Mobile streamer who rose to fame because of his skillful gameplay and humble character. The 24-year-old uses his smartphone to play the game and is adept at using the 4-finger claw grip, which gives him splendid control. Mortal also has over five million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Mortal is a very composed player and good in clutch situations, and he has clips on his channel where he has dealt with multiple, similarly-ranked players without breaking sweat. Although he struggles with sniper rifles, he has great control over other weapons, with one of his favorites being the DP-28. He also has great game sense, because of his hours of experience and dedication at the top level.

Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming (Image via YouTube)

Aadii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a PUBG Mobile streamer who used to play on his system using an emulator. Dynamo has an enormous fan following, with close to eight million subscribers on YouTube.

The 24-year-old has a unique style of playing. He mainly uses snipers but also excels at other weapons. He is very calm in tense situations, and plays smoothly even in the ending circles of a game. Dynamo has vast experience in gaming, as he was involved in titles like Dota 2, BattleField and GTA V before taking up PUBG Mobile streaming.

The better player

PUBG Mobile, image via wallpaper cart

Both Mortal and Dynamo are exceptional players, with all the necessary skills to be professional PUBG Mobile players. It is difficult to compare them head-to-head, however. Although Dynamo used to play on the PC using an emulator, his instincts in PUBG were similar to an experienced mobile player.

Mortal has significant professional experience through Team Soul, and only plays on mobile devices, so from a professional and esports point of view, he has a slight edge over Dynamo.