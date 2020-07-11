SouLBlaezi's PUBG Mobile ID and settings revealed

Team Soul recently announced the addition of Blaezi to their squad.

A look at SoulBlaezi's PUBG Mobile ID and in-game settings.

Picture Source: soulesportsofficial/Instagram

There is no doubt in saying that PUBG Mobile has established itself as the flag bearer of Indian mobile eSports. Many new organizations and professional teams have entered the world of competitive mobile gaming,

Team Soul is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile teams in India. The reason behind its popularity is the competitive success the team received in 2019. Recently, Team Soul announced the arrival of a new member in their roster. The latest addition to Team Soul is Blaezi.

PUBG Mobile ID of Soul Blaezi

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5409115184, and his IGN is SouLBlaezi.

Here are his stats for the current season

Statistics of SouLBlaezi in Squad for Season 13

Blaezi has played over 197 matches in the squad mode. He has a kill to death (KD) ratio of 5.16.

Statistics of SouLBlaezi in Duo for Season 13

Blaehas played only 17 matches in the duo mode and has a KD of 3.47.

Here are his stats from the previous season.

Soul Blaezi's stats

Season 12 Tier Overview of SouLBlaezi

Season 13 Tier Overview of SouLBlaezi

Soul Blaezi's in-game sensitivity settings

Here are the sensitivity settings of SouL Blaezi.

Camera Sensitivity (Source: Blaezi/Instagram)

Camera (Source: Blaezi/Instagram)

ADS Sensitivity (Source: Blaezi/Instagram)

Gyroscope (Source: Blaezi/Instagram)

The journey of Soul Blaezi

Varad Kadtan, popularly known by his in-game alias Blaezi used to play for Team Zero Degree. They finished 6th at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall South Asia Finals in 2019. Team Zero Degree also finished 7th in PMAS (PUBG Mobile All-Star) 2019.

After the acquisition of Zero Degree by Macros Gaming, Blaezi featured for their side. He played for Team Godx at the recently concluded PMIS 2020.