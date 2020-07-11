SouLBlaezi's PUBG Mobile ID and settings revealed
- Team Soul recently announced the addition of Blaezi to their squad.
- A look at SoulBlaezi's PUBG Mobile ID and in-game settings.
There is no doubt in saying that PUBG Mobile has established itself as the flag bearer of Indian mobile eSports. Many new organizations and professional teams have entered the world of competitive mobile gaming,
Team Soul is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile teams in India. The reason behind its popularity is the competitive success the team received in 2019. Recently, Team Soul announced the arrival of a new member in their roster. The latest addition to Team Soul is Blaezi.
PUBG Mobile ID of Soul Blaezi
His PUBG Mobile ID is 5409115184, and his IGN is SouLBlaezi.
Here are his stats for the current season
Blaezi has played over 197 matches in the squad mode. He has a kill to death (KD) ratio of 5.16.
Blaehas played only 17 matches in the duo mode and has a KD of 3.47.
Here are his stats from the previous season.
Soul Blaezi's in-game sensitivity settings
Here are the sensitivity settings of SouL Blaezi.
The journey of Soul Blaezi
Varad Kadtan, popularly known by his in-game alias Blaezi used to play for Team Zero Degree. They finished 6th at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall South Asia Finals in 2019. Team Zero Degree also finished 7th in PMAS (PUBG Mobile All-Star) 2019.
After the acquisition of Zero Degree by Macros Gaming, Blaezi featured for their side. He played for Team Godx at the recently concluded PMIS 2020.Published 11 Jul 2020, 19:36 IST