South Park Snow Day: Release date, platforms, editions, pre-order details, and more

South Park Snow Day is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, and THQ Nordic has finally announced the official release date for the game and its various editions, along with the platforms that the RPG will be making its way to. Snow Day will be quite different from the previous South Park games as it will stray away from the 2D design of its predecessors and introduce a 3D experience.

The game will also feature a co-op mode where you can tackle the various challenges of the RPG with up to three other friends.

Below are all the details you need to know about South Park Snow Day before its official release next year.

South Park Snow Day release date and platforms

South Park Snow Day will officially release on March 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be the next most anticipated chapter in the story of the “new kid” after the events of The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.

South Park Snow Day editions and prices

South Park Snow Day will come in three different editions ranging from $29.99 to $219.99. Here are all the editions of the game that you will be able to pre-order:

Standard Edition ($29.99):

Base game.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99):

Unpack a bundle of extras, including:

Exclusive Cosmetic Packs: Dress with unique costumes to impress (and freeze).

Unconventional Weapon Types: Unleash mayhem with new weapons & tools.

Bonus Game Mode: Extend the chaos with an additional game mode.

Collector’s Edition ($219.99):

This ultimate fan version includes the following:

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe, 12,5 cm / 5-inch snow globe diameter, 17 cm / 6,8 inch in height. It is made from glass and resin.

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – 6 Tarot Cards

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Original Soundtrack

Game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5 or PC

South Park Snow Day pre-order details

Pre-ordering the game will let you get your hands on an Underwear Gnome Cosmetics Pack for free. The bonus is not edition exclusive; you can pre-purchase any edition to obtain it.

Which South Park Snow Day edition should you get?

The edition you get for Snow Day will primarily depend on your preferences. While the standard just offers the base game, with $20 more, you can get an exclusive cosmetic pack, more weapons, and access to a separate game mode.

If you are a really big fan of the Comedy Central series and the South Park games, then the Collector’s Edition is something that you can gun for.

South Park Snow Day plot

In South Park Snow Day, you will once again be playing as the “new kid” and join forces with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Unlike the previous games, Snow Day will be a 3D experience that offers a multiplayer mode where you will be able to co-op the various PvE content with up to three other friends. The narrative takes place after a blizzard has canceled school, and you go out on a role-playing adventure with friends as you take on rival gangs in turf wars.