Spectre Divide "Failing to launch on Steam" error: Possible reasons and fixes

A few players might be facing the Failing to launch on Steam error for Spectre Divide. While it is not a major problem, it can hinder the game’s launch process leaving you none the wiser about the root cause.

Spectre Divide launched with a bang on September 3, 2024, after concluding a successful beta playtest phase in August 2024. It is one of the most hyped First-Person Shooter (FPS) titles of recent times as it provides a unique twist to the genre with its two-body mechanic. However, fresh online multiplayer titles often face a few issues upon arrival that can sour the overall experience.

This article will highlight the possible solutions and reasons for the Failed to launch on Steam error when booting up Spectre Divide.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

How to possibly fix the Failing to launch on Steam error for Spectre Divide?

Here is a list of different workarounds that might help you troubleshoot this problem and enjoy the new FPS title:

Basic

Exit Steam completely and close any background applications that are related to the game client. Then, restart the client for a fresh session.

Check your internet connection for any disconnection issues. This could cause issues as Steam requires a constant and stable connection to remain online.

Make sure to Verify the Integrity of the Game files on Steam. This helps the client download any files that might be missing from the local system.

If none of these things seem to work, you should contact the official Steam support team for necessary assistance.

Advanced

Remove any external devices that are connected to your system. There is a chance that one of them is interfering with Steam’s functionalities.

Restarting the internet router is a great method to ensure a refreshed connection. This can sometimes solve underlying issues.

Ensure that your Operating System is running the latest patch and all hardware drivers are updated.

Anti-virus software can interfere with local files and harm the network operation as well as the file management system which would then affect Steam’s functionalities.

If your system is overclocked, you should revert to stock settings and try relaunching Steam after a fresh restart.

RAM and Storage issues can also cause such problems. You can perform a quick checkup on your system memory by searching "mdsched" and running the Windows Memory Diagnostic.

It is important to note that the uninstalling and reinstalling step should be reserved as the last resort after contacting the official support teams. In this case, Steam support would likely assist players in navigating through the “Failing to launch on Steam” error to ensure a smooth experience.

Alternatively, players can also choose to contact the Mountaintop Studios' support team via their official website and submit a ticket.

Possible Reasons

Most online multiplayer games suffer from various issues that affect their gameplay, performance, and even stability on different platforms. However, the Failing to launch on Steam appears to be a client-side problem. One of the biggest reasons for this could be file mismatch and missing or corrupted local game files. This causes the game client to crash while trying to boot up via Steam.

If game dependencies like launch files are unavailable on the system, the game automatically fails to load. However, this may not be the only problem as other applications and hardware complications can also affect both Steam and Spectre Divide's functionality.

