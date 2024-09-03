Spectre Divide launch patch notes: New map, weapon updates, and more

Spectre Divide launch patch notes are now live. The game enters Season 0 on launch and has brought major changes following the closed beta. The biggest addition is the new map Commons. Along with the new map, developers have made multiple changes to weapons and hit registry. Along with that, the matchmaking and anti-cheat systems have also been upgraded.

More things are added to the game on its launch. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Spectre Divide launch patch notes.

Spectre Divide launch patch notes: All changes made on September 3, 2024

Here are all the changes coming with the Spectre Divide launch patch notes released on September 3, 2024:

Map Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

New map Commons released in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Mountaintop Studios has added the fourth map to the game, Commons, which is set in the Communa district.

Trending

Developer Comments:

Commons is tucked into the far western edge of the vibrant Communa district along the Inner Canal. Sounds of Port's commerce usually fill the air - but everything stops to make way for a Santai match held in Communa. The Santai players enjoy raised combat platforms, some shotgun-friendly narrow passages, and clear sightlines alongside the ship canal toward B.

Commons offers long-range exterior sightlines and sneaky close-quarters-combat (CQB) interiors that allow you to utilize a variety of weapon pairs. Defenders get early info via Mid which makes strategic maneuvering vital for Attackers.

Commons is enabled in Casual and Custom. It will be part of the Ranked map rotation when Ranked matchmaking goes live.

Also Read: Spectre Divide review: Double the stakes

Weapon and Movement Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Spectre Divide gameplay (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Developer Comments:

We received a lot of great feedback during the Closed Beta. One of the major topics was weapon handling – particularly horizontal recoil. While weapons in Spectre follow deterministic recoil patterns, we agree that some of the weapons were overly difficult. With this update, we've adjusted the recoil on several weapons to make them easier to anticipate and control, while still providing a strong incentive to upgrade to higher tiers.

Buzzsaw (Submachine Gun)

Slightly reduced horizontal recoil after bullet 4

Slightly increased weapon firing stability

Whisper (Submachine Gun)

Slightly increased weapon firing stability

Cyclone (Rifle)

Developer Comments:

While difficult to control when spraying, the Cyclone has been performing slightly above expectations. With the recoil reduction, we've added a new damage range at 30+ meters to help keep the weapon in check.

Slightly reduced mid and late-pattern horizontal recoil

New 30m+ damage range - Head: 116, Body: 30, Limb: 25

Drummer (Shotgun)

Developer Comments:

The performance of the Drummer hasn't quite hit the mark relative to its price point. We want it to be a strong option for its intended range, so we’re making it slightly more capable within that zone.

Increased fire rate from 140 to 160

Decreased overheat decay delay from 0.5 to 0.2

Increased shots before overheat from 5 to 6

Fury (Machine Gun)

Developer Comments:

Despite a recent boost in fire rate, the Fury is still slightly underperforming versus some of its Tier 2 and Tier 3 counterparts. We’ve adjusted its recoil to give it a boost.

Adjusted mid- and late-pattern horizontal recoil to be easier to control

Berzerker (Machine Gun)

Adjusted late pattern horizontal recoil to be easier to control

Harpe (Sniper)

Reduced ADS stabilize duration from 0.35 to 0.27

Prototype-OP (Sniper)

Developer Comments:

While the recent increase in ADS stability duration has moved the Prototype-OP into its intended role, we’ve slightly reduced that duration to allow for quicker peeking without turning it into a short-range killing machine.

Reduce ADS stabilize duration from 0.6 to 0.5

Also Read: Spectre Divide Game Director highlights key pre-launch updates thanks to the beta phase

Hit Feedback Update in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Spectre Divide hit feedback has been updated (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Developer Comments:

We’ve made several improvements to hit feedback since the Closed Beta across design, engineering, and audio.

We've added crosshair hit confirmations while in ADS. This setting is enabled by default and can be changed in Settings > General > Optic Hit Confirm. Keep in mind this is a first pass. We’ll be adding more customization and control in a future update.

We’ve slightly increased the size of the player hitboxes to more closely reflect skin variety and player outlines.

We’ve also reduced the latency between seeing and hearing your shots. We’ve benchmarked this against a variety of other shooters, and we should now be at parity (or better). Special thanks to the community members who pointed out this delay.

Shots confirmed by the server will now display a hit confirmation on the crosshair

You can change this behavior in Settings > General > Optic Hit Confirm

Increased the size of player hitboxes

Improved hit confirms and reduced weapon fire audio latency – this should make your shots and hits feel snappier

Movement changes in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Developer Comments:

Movement is an area we’re always watching closely. Because enemies don't need to come to a stop to fire accurately, you spend more time in Spectre tracking moving targets. Any changes to acceleration or max speed make tracking targets more difficult.

Our overarching goal with movement is to foster tense, tactical gameplay rewarding anticipation and prediction rather than raw reaction.

With that said, we feel that the movement penalties applied when repeatedly jumping (“bunnyhopping”) were too harsh, and we’ve made some adjustments.

We’ve added movement penalties to the list of the things that can be tuned on a per-weapon basis, and we’ve taken a first pass at relaxing them across the board. While these changes won’t let you bunnyhop your way across a level, they will open up new opportunities in certain situations.

Reduced movement penalties for repeated jumping for all weapons

Weapons now apply jumping movement penalties according to their class.

From least to most restricted: Melee/Utility, Pistols, Submachine Guns, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers

Quality of Life Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Spectre Divide launch brings multiple QoL changes (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

You no longer have to be on the ground to start a vault/mantle

Holding the Vault input will now automatically vault when coming into the range of a vaultable surface

Added ‘Last Player Standing’ voice-over audio when you’re the last player alive on your team

The Main Menu’s ‘Compete’ button now lets you know when matchmaking search criteria are being expanded

Added ‘Last Weapon’ key bind that equips the last equipped weapon

Added a setting to disable Text Chat sound effects (Settings > Audio)

Added a setting to adjust network buffering to help players troubleshoot network input loss issues (Settings > General)

Added accessibility setting for ‘Swap Camera Effect’

When disabled, during a swap to your Spectre, the camera will remain stationary and the visual effects are reduced

‘Surrender’ is now available via the Escape menu if a teammate has abandoned a match

When a teammate abandons a match, the server messaging sent to teammates now includes instructions on how to surrender

Improved warning dialog when a player tries to leave a match and/or exit the game before the match has ended

Dropped weapons now unzoom their optics automatically

If you use Morrgen’s Smoke Shift (Q) in a location where your Duality Puck cannot land, you’ll now receive a ‘Recall Failed’ notification

Improved the movement of Ghostlink’s Dupe (E) to make it more player-like

Added and updated network status icons for incoming packet loss, outgoing packet loss, disconnect, and throttling

Added a dialog letting you know if your graphics card drivers are out of date

Added a keybind for In-game Help (default F1)

Added keybinds for all chat commands

The setting for 4K/8K Mouse Polling is now the default

Revised the Sponsors tab in the Main Menu to help new players understand how to unlock new Sponsors

Also Read: Is Spectre Divide available on PS4 and Xbox One?

Ranked Updates (coming soon)

For Ranked, adjusted Santai Rank +/- tunings based on Closed Beta

Social Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

You will no longer receive party invites from players that you’ve muted or blocked

Added new setting to ‘Only Allow Party Invites from Friends’ (Settings > General)

UI Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Various improvements to crosshair rendering

Various improvements to the in-game UI (HUD)

Progression Updates in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Reduced XP required for Endorsement tracks

Bug Fixes in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

Spectre Divide bug fixes made at launch (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Fixed a bug where full-screen visual effects on the HUD would cause a drop in client performance (e.g., Dual Amp, Twin Mend, etc.)

Fixed a bug where your matchmaking ping to certain regions would be incorrect, potentially causing you to be placed into a match in the wrong region

Fixed an issue where partial armor values could persist through half-time

Fixed a bug where if you switched between Primary and Alternate fire mid-throw it would not consistently match your final input

Fixed a bug where some translucent materials were not fading in/out appropriately within the smoke

Fixed an issue where rapidly entering/exiting ADS would apply walk speed inconsistently

Fixed a bug where Vector’s Nanosphere did not consistently apply the last tick of damage

Fixed an issue where sometimes players would be unable to vote during a surrender

Fixed a bug where starting and quickly stopping a ZEUS plant could leave the ZEUS in an ‘activated’ visual state

Fixed an issue with the hitbox for Vector’s Nanosphere that could make it harder to hit than intended

Fixed a bug where Ghostlink’s Passive Dupe could fail to deploy and/or behave unexpectedly

Fixed an issue where automatic weapons would sometimes continue firing after releasing the fire input

Fixed a bug where you might see teammate movement look jittery while spectating them with high latency/ping

Fixed a bug where you could end up in a bad state after planting the ZEUS while reloading in rare circumstances

Fixed a bug where some key binds could be reset due to client updates

There may still be lingering issues – please let us know if you run into this with details on which keybindings were reset

Fixed a bug where reloading the Reaver would sometimes cause the magazine to jitter

Fixed a bug that prevented a Party from queuing for Ranked even if all players in the Party met the requirements for Ranked

Fixed a bug where the icon for an eliminated player would appear at the wrong location if that player was eliminated in smoke

Fixed a bug where sound effects were sometimes muffled when striking boxes/crates

Fixed a bug where bullet impact sound effects sometimes spawned in the wrong location

Fixed a few minor bugs related to Parties & Friends List

Fixed a bug where the ZEUS countdown sound effect could stop incorrectly in rare circumstances

Fixed a bug where your camera would sometimes rotate at the start of a new round

Fixed a bug where the Champions scene could be shown in the wrong location in the case of a surrender

Fixed a bug where first-time weapon draw sound effects were not consistently playing for Spectators

Fixed a bug where shooting near an eliminated enemy could show hit impacts unexpectedly

Fixed a bug where Party Text & Voice Chat were not always persisting between matches

Fixed a bug where Match/Team Text & Voice Chat did not always reconnect when rejoining a match in progress

Fixed a bug where Party Voice Chat was always active in the Main Menu regardless of being muted

Fixed a bug where certain keybinds would cause misalignments in the HUD

Fixed a bug where players could set their Minimap scale beyond intended constraints

Minor improvements to translations throughout the game

Minor improvements to first-person and third-person character animations

Minor optimizations and performance improvements

Also Read: Is Spectre Divide free-to-play?

Known Issues acknowledged in Spectre Divide launch patch notes

After completing a match and returning to the End of Match Scoreboard in the Main Menu, Social and Report functionality for other players are sometimes missing from the pop-up menu

In rare circumstances, the Ghostlink Partition (Q) can spawn at the incorrect location

In rare circumstances, part of the Pinnacle Adrenalink sound effect can become stuck looping. Restarting the client should resolve this issue

Teammates may occasionally be seen walking in place after using Map Placement

The Free Armor from a Loss Bonus will persist into overtime. This will be fixed before the Ranked launch

In rare circumstances, your teammate may look like they’re holding an invisible gun in the third person

As Umbra, if you scan an enemy with Pulsefinder (Q) and then take out Recon Wing (E), you will be unable to use Enhanced Recon Wing on the enemy ping

Occasionally, the holstered pistol of a disconnected player will remain floating in the world

If you try to join a Party that’s full via a Join Code, you can end up in a state where you can’t queue for matches until you restart your client

When creating a Custom Match in the Main Menu, the lobby can sometimes appear empty; leaving and rejoining will resolve the issue

When creating a Custom Match in the Main Menu, quickly swapping maps can cause visual artifacts to occur

This was everything you need to know about Spectre Divide launch patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Spectre Divide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!