Spectre Divide lowers store pricing and issues refunds after backlash

Spectre Divide, the new competitive 3v3 tactical shooter developed and published by Mountaintop Studios, recently received backlash from the community due to its outrageous skin pricing. This, on top of the broken matchmaking bugs, gave the game a considerably poor first impression upon official release.

Spectre Divide has a unique core concept called Duality, where you get to split your body in two, allowing you to control a wide variety of variables on your own. The game received much hype through its open and closed betas.

Spectre Divide store pricing reduced and refunds issued

Spectre Divide launched on September 3, 2024, and players immediately migrated to it. A mixture of Valorant, CS2, and Apex Legends' mechanics, along with the unique concept of Duality, attracted a large gaming population. However, the game's skin prices came as a shock to many. Skins costing as high as US$90 and demanding more for upgrades did not bode well with the community. They immediately let their grievances known, and the developers responded.

Mountaintop Studios decided to make adjustments to the skin prices effective immediately. Considering that it was a new game and their listings were not acceptable, they listened to the community and reduced the prices. The following changes were made:

Cryo Kinesis Masterpiece bundle with a Melee weapon 9000 SP (Spectre Points) reduced to 7000 SP.

Medusa Prestige bundle 4500 SP reduced to 3400 SP.

Eternal Guard Prestige Weapon Skins 1500 SP reduced to 1200 SP.

Mako Elite Weapon Skins 1000 SP reduced to 800 SP.

All Masterpiece character skins 1800 SP reduced to 1500 SP.

All Prestige character skins 1300 SP reduced to 1000 SP.

Moreover, the developers took into account the players who had already purchased some of the items. Their solution was to refund 30% of the Spectre Points spent, rounded off to the nearest 100.

It is important to note that the Sponsors, Starter Pack, and Endorsement upgrades will not be affected by these adjustments.

Spectre Divide, with all the hype around it, is well on its way to competing with FPS giants like Valorant and CS2. The way developers treat feedback is essential for a new game like this. The game holds immense potential and will grow if the community is kept happy.

