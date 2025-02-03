Spider-Man 2 stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

After a long wait, Spider-Man 2 is finally available to play on PC. The game, however, had a rough start, as many complained about facing performance issues while booting up. To make things worse, Spider-Man 2 was not only lagging and stuttering, but it even crashed for some players despite them using a beefy card like the RTX 4090.

Fortunately, the game's developer released a patch addressing these problems within the first 24 hours of the release. Regardless, there are still many people who are experiencing troubles while playing Spider-Man 2. Mentioned below are some of the reasons why you might be facing these issues and some potential fixes to help you out.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from Insomniac Games.

Potential fixes for poor performance in Spider-Man 2 on PC

1) Update your graphics drivers

Using outdated graphics drivers on even the best cards out there can lead to dips in performance. Make sure to update your drivers to the latest version to ensure a smooth gaming experience. You can do so by following the below-mentioned steps:

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application.

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are any new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

In case you are Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. When you open this app, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates. If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will install itself.

2) Verify integrity of your game files

Having corrupted save files or game data can also be one of the reasons why you are experiencing dips in performance. To check and fix this, follow these steps:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Spider-Man 2 and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on Spider-Man 2 from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest of the work.

3) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

Another possible reason behind experiencing a poor gameplay experience can be high CPU and GPU temperatures. Monitor your CPU and GPU performance and if you notice higher temperatures than usual, open the side panel of your CPU and get rid of any accumulated dust. Also, make sure that your cabinet has enough ventilation.

Moreover, if the issue persists, try re-applying thermal paste on your CPU to maintain steady and healthy temperatures.

For more Spider-Man 2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

