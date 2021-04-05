Spirit Fox vs Dreki in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Pets are one of the most important elements of Free Fire that support players on the virtual battleground alongside characters.

Dreki, the newest pet in the game, is now available in the Dreki Top Up event, where players can purchase it by topping up 300 diamonds.

This article compares Dreki's ability with that of Spirit Fox, who is also one of the most popular pets in Free Fire, to find out which one is a better pet to have in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Dreki and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Dreki's ability in Free Fire - "Dragon Glare"

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki possesses an ability called Dragon Glare. At its basic stage, this ability can detect opponents using medkits within a 10m radius. And this only lasts for three seconds.

At pet level 7 and ability level 3, Dragon Glare can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. And the ability only lasts for five seconds.

Spirit Fox's ability in Free Fire - "Well Fed"

Spirit Fox in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox has a special skill known as Well Fed, which at its default stage, can restore an additional 4 HP when the player uses a health pack.

When maxed out to pet level 7 and skill level 3, this ability will recover an additional 10 HP when the player uses a health pack.

Verdict

Spirit Fox and Dreki are powerful pets that possess unique abilities. Dreki has a great ability that can scan for opponents using medkits within a certain radius. This is a great ability for passive as well as aggressive players during ranked matches.

However, in Free Fire, HP advantages are generally given more priority. Hence, Spirit Fox's extra HP restoring ability can be a better option than that of Dreki's.

Moreover, choosing Dreki or Spirit Fox depends on the gameplay mode, style, and individual preference of a Free Fire player.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other depends on an individual's playing style.

