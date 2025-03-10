Split Fiction chapter 4: Run and Gun walkthrough

The Run and Gun Mission is a sub-chapter for Chapter 4: Final Dawn in Split Fiction. This sub chapter starts after you wrap up the Test Chamber Mission. In this mission, your objective is to cross the obstacles on the way to finally reach the factory exterior. The course of the mission includes various challenges, such as drones, spinning blades, toxic fumes and more.

On that note, here is everything you must know to complete the Run and Gun Mission in the Final Dawn Chapter of Split Fiction.

How to complete Run and Gun quest in Split Fiction

This sub-chapter begins with you standing in front of an explosive door. Shoot at the respective signs to open the door, and then jump on the metal pipe in front of you. You will notice a spinning blade approaching you at a fast pace. As you cannot jump over it, you can leverage the grapple hook on your left to reach a platform.

Use the pink portals to teleport (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Afterwards, climb the pole ahead to land on the platform above. Wait for the blade to pass, then move across the other side of the pipe. Destroy the drone shooting lasers at you. Continue your journey to the right, and you will spot several pads emitting green fumes. Cross these and swing across the massive gap to reach to the platform.

Stand on the square that matches the respective colour and shoot the switches in front of you. Doing this will unleash drones that you can steer to reach the launching pad. Take the gate to your right, and an intruder alarm will trigger. You have to make a hole in the shield of your character's colour to enter the passage.

In the lift area, shoot the switches in front of you until it activates the launching pad. Next, stand on the launch pad, and it will toss you both on a platform above. Take the passage to your right to exit the factory premises.

And with this, you will have completed this quest. The next quest you will stumble upon will be The Overseer.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

