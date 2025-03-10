Split Fiction chapter 4: The Overseer walkthrough

In Split Fiction Chapter 4, you take on The Overseer, a mechanical turtle that Zoe and Mio must defeat. This intense boss fight unfolds across three distinct phases, each introducing new mechanics and obstacles. You'll need to dodge acid attacks, break through shields, and navigate a fast-paced 2D battlefield reminiscent of classic Contra games. The level’s side-scrolling design adds a retro action feel, demanding precise timing and teamwork.

In this guide, you will learn how to dodge the Overseer’s attacks and break through its defenses. We will also show you how to use Zoe and Mio to prevent it's escape.

Split Fiction chapter 4: The Overseer guide

1) Dodging and breaking shields

Dodging the Overseer is the best strategy (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

The fight begins with The Overseer launching three different attacks. It spits out acid slime balls that explode on impact, but these are easy to avoid by simply moving out of the way. The second attack is a bouncing spiked ball that moves unpredictably across the arena. Jumping over it is the only way to avoid getting hit.

After these, The Overseer releases two drones that charge at you. Each drone is protected by a color-coded shield. You cannot attack them directly until you destroy their shields using sticky bombs of the same color. The Overseer remains invulnerable while the spiked ball or drones are active, so you must eliminate these threats first before dealing damage.

2) Work together with Zoe and Mio

The Overseer will flood the arena with acid (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

Once the Overseer loses about a third of its health, it floods the arena with acid. The only way to survive is to keep climbing higher by jumping across platforms. At the start of this section, you’ll see two portals, each matching the color of a character. Entering the correct portal is essential to progressing further.

As you ascend, colored beams block certain platforms, preventing movement. You and your partner must shoot the beams that match your character’s color to clear the path. Reaching the top changes the perspective, shifting to a top-down view where the fight continues.

The Overseer now attacks by launching barrels that rotate and spew flames. Shooting these barrels deactivates them, and once they start sparking with electricity, you can throw them back at the Overseer to deal significant damage. Clearing barrels quickly prevents the screen from becoming too chaotic.

3) Defeating the Overseer

The Overseer will chase you (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@JSkeleton)

At half health, the Overseer stops playing defense and begins chasing you through a long corridor. The boss creates walls of fire by launching color-coded missiles that you need to destroy to keep moving. This section demands quick reactions, as failing to clear the path will result in instant failure.

The camera then shifts, and you find yourself running toward the screen while avoiding rolling pipes and laser beams in a sequence similar to classic chase scenes in platforming games.

The chase eventually leads to a dead-end, forcing a final confrontation. The Overseer begins smashing the floor, sending out waves of flames that you need to jump over while continuing to shoot at the boss.

To defeat it for good, you must shoot the red and blue locks on the doors to try and trap it inside. However, the boss pries the doors open and continues attacking. It shakes the ground, causing explosive barrels to rain down, which you can either dodge or destroy before they land.

Despite these efforts, the locks eventually reappear, giving you one last chance to close the doors. This time, the mechanism catches its neck, cutting off its head and ending the fight.

Using the right tactics to dodge attacks, break shields, and work with your partner ensures your survival in this challenging battle. The final showdown tests your ability to react quickly, destroy obstacles, and trap the boss before it can escape. Once the Overseer is finally defeated, you are rewarded with jetpacks.

