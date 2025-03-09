Split Fiction chapter 3: Heart of the Forest walkthrough

Heart of the Forest is a level in the Hopes of Spring chapter of Split Fiction. After escaping the dangers of the previous area, you now find yourself inside Lord Evergreen, an ancient and colossal tree who opens his mouth to let you enter. This section is different from what you’ve experienced before — Zoe will become the forest itself, controlling platforms, vines, and totems to help Mio progress.

As you move through this level, you’ll need to work together, time your movements, and coordinate carefully to get past the obstacles. This guide will help you navigate the inside of Lord Evergreen and reach the next chapter.

Split Fiction chapter 3: Heart of the Forest guide

1) Crossing the living forest

Smash the vines to cross (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@Trophygamers)

Inside Lord Evergreen, you’ll encounter tangled vines blocking your path. Mio must transform into a gorilla and smash through them, clearing the way forward. Once past the vines, Zoe will gain the ability to merge with the forest, allowing her to move platforms and control certain elements of the environment.

This ability is crucial, as Zoe will now manipulate spikes, totems, and rotating platforms while Mio climbs and jumps through the level. When Mio reaches the top of a totem, you’ll need to retract and extend spikes in a careful pattern to let her move forward. Timing is key — one mistake, and she could fall or take damage.

As you progress, you’ll come to a ceiling covered in spikes. Mio must climb along it while Zoe retracts and releases the spikes at the right moments. To land safely, you must remove the floor spikes just as Mio lets go of the ceiling, ensuring she lands without injury.

2) The moving trunk challenge

Solve the puzzle to escape the area (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@Trophygamers)

Next, you’ll encounter a massive rotating tree trunk. Zoe must spin it in different directions while Mio makes her way down, avoiding spike traps along the way. This section requires careful timing — jump too early or late, and you’ll hit an obstacle.

As you continue, Zoe will also control moving bark platforms that Mio must jump across. The shifting terrain adds a layer of difficulty, so you need to time each jump precisely.

Finally, when you reach the end of this section, you must "stomp the stump" to complete the level, moving into the next area.

3) Unlocking Zoe’s power

The forest will unlock Zoe's power (Image via Electronic Arts // YouTube/@Trophygamers)

At the end of the Heart of the Forest, you’ll reach an important moment in Zoe’s story. She must transform into her 'Treant' form and interact with the heart of the forest. A cutscene will reveal more of Zoe’s past and the true nature of her abilities.

This marks a major turning point in the game. With her new power unlocked, Zoe and Mio will be ready to enter the Mother Earth level, where even greater challenges await.

Heart of the Forest is a level where you and your partner must work closely together in a new way. Instead of just moving through obstacles, Zoe becomes part of the world itself, controlling platforms and objects to help Mio get through safely. This means you must time your actions carefully and communicate well to avoid danger.

