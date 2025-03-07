Split Fiction Chapter 2: Big City Life walkthrough

The Big City Life section in Split Fiction picks up right after the chaotic escape from the Getaway Car. Mio and Zoe barely make it out of the flooded wreckage, finding themselves in a rooftop pool area. Before jumping back into the action, there’s a rare moment to breathe, explore, and even unlock a hidden achievement.

Here is everything you need to know to clear the Big City Life sequence in Split Fiction's Chapter 2.

A guide on Big City Life (Chapter 2) in Split Fiction

Heading to grapple point in Big City Life walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Poolside exploration & a moment of rest

The pool area is fully explorable, offering a brief pause before heading deeper into the city. Climbing the stairs to the top floor leads to a grapple point, which is the way forward.

Before leaving, Mio and Zoe can sit on a bench overlooking the skyline. This is the first of six benches required for the Sisters: A Tale of Two Besties achievement. Once you're done soaking in the atmosphere, it's time to grapple onto passing cars and let the city itself carry you to the next objective.

Getting a ride & rooftop puzzles

The porta-potty situation in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Hitch a ride by grappling onto one of the flying cars. These will lead to a rooftop near the hotel, where the next puzzle awaits. The puzzle is simple but ridiculous: Mio has to enter a porta-potty, and Zoe must throw it to the correct platform. If done right, Mio will land safely and progress the sequence.

For those looking for side content, the Mountain Hike side story portal is hidden on a rooftop behind you, marked by overgrown wildlife. Throw Mio onto the rooftop, allowing her to drop a ladder for Zoe to climb.

Highway throws & precision timing

A still from Chapter 2's Big City Life in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

To reach the hotel, Zoe must throw Mio across the highway onto a balcony. Timing is everything — missing the throw sends Mio into traffic. Once Mio is safely across, Zoe can use a trash can that tosses debris to create a grapple point. Again, mistiming means getting flattened by speeding cars. With both characters across, it’s time to enter the hotel.

Hotel entrance & secret achievement

The entrance consists of revolving doors leading into the lobby. A robot receptionist stands at the front desk. You can attack her, but doing so forces an instant reboot that kills whoever initiated the attack. This action unlocks the Robot Revolution trophy.

Ignoring the chaos (or embracing it, if you wish to), simply walk past the receptionist and enter the nearby elevator. This marks the end of Big City Life, setting the stage for the next major sequence.

