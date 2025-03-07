Split Fiction: Farmlife side quest walkthrough

The Farmlife side quest in Split Fiction is one of many detours players can use while progressing through the different chapters of the game's engaging campaign. This story offers a unique and memorable plot as its whimsical tone turns into horror when the narrative takes a dark turn in its concluding moments.

This article guides you on how to complete the Farmlife side quest in Split Fiction.

A guide on completing the Farmlife side quest in Split Fiction

How to unlock it

The substory portal in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Farmlife side quest will unlock itself during the second chapter of the campaign: Neon Revenge. After players defeat Mr. Hammerhead, they should continue ahead just till the end of the chasing setpiece. There, once the cutscene ends, both writers will notice the portal to enter the side mission on the other side of a fence just after entering Patty Spice in Split Fiction.

Introduction

Work in harmony as two superpowered pigs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

In the Farmlife side quest, Zoe and Mio get transformed into magical pigs. Each pig has a specific ability: Mio can jump with her rainbow fart, while Zoe can convert her belly into a spring. While both essentially can jump, the way they need to utilize it is different.

To go past the first fence, Zoe should use the stack of hay bales on the left side, while Mio should head on to the right path. To cross the next wall, Mio should jump on the haystack and fart her way across, while Zoe can use her flexibility to go through the right side of the wall.

Objective #1

The colored lines indicate where to go (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

To open the green door, the duo needs to feed it two apples. Here, Mio should head on to the right stack of Bales, move forward, and then fart across to the right in the elevated platform at the corner.

Meanwhile, Zoe should head on to the same stack of bales, but instead of moving ahead, there should be a platform at her left side, she should spring up there and navigate backward to find the apple.

Objective #2

The silos and the haystack rows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

You must get another set of apples in the next zone in the Farmlife side quest. Both should move ahead till they see the sea. Here, Mio should target a bubble when it comes near the leftmost hay tower. Contacting the bubble will launch her upwards and control her to land on top of the tower. There, fart your way across to the end of the row to find the apple.

Zoe should touch the bubble when close to the blue silo to land on top of it. Next, use her springing to climb atop the red structure and acquire the apple. Provide both of them to the green door.

Objective #3

The circular hay bale and the tomato basket (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Navigate through the hay room. Head over to the elevated platform and then onto the shovel head to reach the next open zone. Here, the duo should gather around the shovel seesaw to carry out their next objective in the Farmlife side quest.

Mio should stand on the right side of the saw, while Zoe should be on the left. Zoe should expand and then shrink to drop down onto the shovel-saw — this will launch Mio, who can then use her fart to reach the cylindrical haystack to gather the pink apple from there.

If you look around and absorb the zone, you should see a hanging basket opposite the circular hay bale. Both should head there. Next, Mio should hop onto the wooden pier. There, she'll find a shovel to the right of the basket, which can be used to jump above and reach the platform. This will allow her to reach the tomato basket.

Once she's inside it, the container will lower down, allowing Zoe to get inside. From here, she can use her spring ability to get to the platform in front and continue slinging upwards to grab the green apple. Feed the green door its fruits and move further in the Farmlife side quest.

Objective #4

Work in tandem to dress yourselves up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After opening the door, move to the left path until you come across a wide chasm. Both players can cross it by using their particular powers to hop from one tomato basket to another. Next, jump onto the bitter gourd and then into the basket. This will reel you into a sliding section.

Hop over the speedbreakers to progress onto the next stage. This is where the story takes a dark turn, as both pigs get crushed inside a meat grinder and then turned into sausages. The final Farmlife side quest objective will see you getting grilled on a stove and drowned with sauces.

Squeeze the bottles to apply the condiments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Both players can use the tongs to jump onto the grill; the change in the sausage's texture will let them know when to get off the heat. Following this, each sausage must apply mustard and ketchup onto itself. One player should stand beneath a bottle while the other should hop on its top to squeeze the condiment out. They should then place themselves on the nearby buns to ready up for consumption.

This will mark the end of the Farmlife side quest in Split Fiction.

