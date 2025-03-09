Split Fiction chapter 3: Lord Evergreen walkthrough

In Split Fiction, you will come across the Heart of the Forest subchapter in Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring. After escaping The Underlands, you will find yourself in a vibrant but dangerous forest filled with carnivorous plants, sinking platforms, and tricky movement puzzles.

To survive, Mio and Zoe must work together, using their unique abilities to navigate the area. In this guide, we’ll help you navigate the Heart of the Forest, avoid its dangers, and solve its toughest challenges.

A guide to Split Fiction chapter 3: Lord Evergreen

1) Surviving the carnivorous plants

You have to surpass these carnivorous plants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

As you leave The Underlands, you will land near a pool and scare a bird resting nearby. It flies away but is immediately eaten by a huge carnivorous plant. This is your warning — these plants are everywhere, and if you touch them, you die instantly.

In front of you, there is a small floating tree. Zoe can climb onto it, while Mio can turn into an otter and pull it through the water. As you move forward, the plants will come dangerously close. Zoe must climb up and down a pole on the tree to avoid them.

Make your way through the first section with caution. You must slide down the pole to avoid the plants above and then climb up to dodge the ones below. Stay alert—one wrong move, and you’ll be plant food.

2) Use the Treant form of Zoe

Soon, Zoe will reach a platform with a Treant flower node. Use Zoe’s Treant form to push a wall of plants to the side. The plants will slowly move back, so Mio must swim through quickly before the path closes.

Now, you face a timed challenge. Zoe must grapple over a plant wall and land on a pole, which will start sinking. Meanwhile, Mio must tow the floating tree through a narrow opening and underpass, reaching Zoe just in time for her to grab onto the tree before she falls.

3) Choosing your path

You now reach a fork in the road:

Left path – continues the main story.

– continues the main story. Right path – leads to the Train Heist side story.

If you want to explore the side story, Zoe must jump multiple times as a fairy to reach a grapple point. Mio can dive underwater as an otter, leap out, and grapple to follow her.

If you skip the side story, continue downward along the main path.

4) Crossing the sinking poles

Moving forward, you must jump across sinking poles over a sea of deadly plants. Zoe can use her fairy jumps, while Mio must climb along vines and ledges to get across.

Once you reach the other side, you will find a button that activates a flower. Press it, and the flower will launch Zoe to a new area.

Mio must now climb toward a thick root covered in giant bugs. She can’t get across on her own.

5) Helping Mio climb

Work together to cross this section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Zoe must activate the Treant flower node to move a patch of climbable flowers over to Mio. Timing is important here—Mio must climb carefully while avoiding the bugs. Move the flowers slowly and communicate to avoid taking damage.

Once Mio reaches the top, she will smash another button that launches Zoe up to a ledge.

Now, Mio must move forward alone. She will enter a tight crawl space with a single patrolling spider. Stay hidden in the small crannies along the walls until the spider moves past, then keep going.

6) The baby chick puzzle

You have to solve the baby chick puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Now that you’re back together, you’ll find three giant baby chicks, a seesaw, and a big tree trunk. One chick is still in its egg. You need to launch it to break a wall.

First, climb the tree trunk to lower it into position. It will stay there for the next step.

Next, pick up the unhatched chick and place it on the seesaw. The other chicks will just run away, so don’t bother with them.

Mio must turn into an ape and smash the seesaw, launching the chick into the air.

At the same time, Zoe must use her Treant form to pull the tree trunk back like a slingshot. Let go, as the egg will fly to the wall and smash at the same time, opening the egg.

It might seem harsh, but don’t worry — the chick is fine! With the wall broken, you are free to continue your journey deeper into the Heart of the Forest.

The Heart of the Forest is more than just another obstacle—it pushes you to master Mio and Zoe’s transformations, react quickly, and work together under pressure. With the wall now broken and the path ahead clear, you're one step closer to uncovering the secrets of Lord Evergreen’s domain. But don’t get too comfortable — this forest still has plenty of dangers waiting for you.

