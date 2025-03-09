Split Fiction chapter 3: The Underlands walkthrough

The Underlands is a fantasy-themed level in Split Fiction, part of the Hopes of Spring chapter. In this level, you play as Mio and Zoe, who start in different areas and must use their unique transformation abilities to find each other. Once reunited, you will face puzzles, dangerous creatures, and obstacles that require teamwork to overcome.

Ad

You must work together, time actions carefully, and use transformations wisely. This guide will help you complete the level by showing you how to navigate its challenges, solve puzzles, and avoid dangers.

A guide for Split Fiction chapter 3: The Underlands

1) Starting the Level

You will be able to shapeshift (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

At the beginning, Mio and Zoe are separated. Each has their own path and must use their transformations to move forward.

Ad

Trending

As Mio, you can turn into a Monkey to climb pink vines on the ceiling or smash cracked floors to open paths. In Aquatic form, you can swim easily through water.

As Zoe, you can use Fairy form to jump across big gaps or grapple onto sigils on walls. In Tree form, you can grow trees and roots to create new paths.

You will see pink prompts for Mio and green prompts for Zoe. Follow them to learn how to use these abilities.

Ad

Also read: How long does it take to beat Split Fiction?

2) Meet up with Zoe or Mio

Meet up with Zoe or Mio (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Start by moving forward. As Mio, turn into a Monkey to climb vines, then change into Aquatic form to swim past obstacles. As Zoe, use Fairy form to jump across a chasm, then land in a flower launcher that will throw you to the other side.

Ad

Mio will reach a cracked floor. Smash it to drop down into a lower area with water. Swim through and stop at a round boulder.

Zoe will see spiral symbols on the walls. Use Tree form to jump on them and Fairy form to cross gaps. You will meet Mio at the boulder platform.

3) Lift the boulder

You must work together as a team (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Now that you are together, you must work as a team.

Ad

Zoe should use the Tree form to lift the boulder with a plant. Mio should walk under it and smash a cracked log behind it. Once that’s done, Zoe can lower the boulder, making it roll forward and break a wall. After a short cutscene, you can move on.

Mio should take the right path, using vines and swimming when needed. Zoe will take a different path, using Fairy form to jump onto vines and then onto a flower that launches her forward. Keep moving until you both go through an archway.

Ad

4) Vines and nest puzzle

You need to shapeshift to cross this section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

In this new section, Mio needs to turn into a Monkey and climb vines to reach a platform. Zoe should use Fairy form to jump across a gap.

Ad

To solve the next puzzle, Mio must stand on a pink flower while Zoe uses a Tree form to activate a plant. This launches Mio up to the vines above. Be careful—a spider is crawling there. Time your jump to avoid it.

Once on the vines, Mio should move right and scare a bird away. Then, smash a nest to make it fall. This will create a way for both of you to climb up.

Ad

Also read: Is Split Fiction available on Nintendo Switch?

5) Sliding and grappling

You will start sliding down a slope. Before reaching the end, jump and grapple onto a wall on the left, then onto a hook above a waterfall.

Mio will drop into the water and should swim forward. Zoe must chain jump from the hook onto a flower, which will throw her to the next puzzle.

6) Rotating stones puzzle

Zoe should use the Tree form to lower vines so Mio can climb up. Mio will find smashable pink panels on a platform. Smashing these rotates stones below, creating a moving path for Zoe.

Ad

Zoe must grasp onto the rotating stones at the right time. Mio must smash the panels carefully to turn them when Zoe needs to move. Watch out for spiders, as they can make you fall.

Also read: Will Split Fiction receive PS5 Pro enhancements?

7) Flower boost puzzle

You have to lower the vines (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Mio will now find two smash panels. Each one controls flower launchers that Zoe must jump on.

Ad

To get this right, Mio should:

Hit the left panel to activate the first flower. Move to the right panel and hit it to activate the second flower. Go back to the left panel and hit it again. Jump onto the vines so Zoe can finish crossing.

Zoe can delay her jumps slightly, but Mio must be quick to activate the flowers on time.

8) Fast climbing and wall running

In this next section, Zoe must use boost flowers to jump past walls, while Mio climbs vines and wall runs.

Ad

Mio should use a mix of swimming and grappling to get through. Zoe must time her jumps carefully and be ready to grapple over bigger gaps near the end.

Move fast in this section—falling will reset your progress.

Also read: Will Split Fiction be available on Xbox Game Pass?

9) Floating tree puzzle

Mio will find a floating tree in the water. Attach yourself to it and move it close to shore so Zoe can climb on. Then, pull her past the flowers while making sure she stays at the right height.

Ad

Ahead, Zoe must jump off the tree to interact with a green plant. This will move a wall of flowers, opening a path. She must quickly climb back onto the tree before the flowers return.

10) Sinking pole and flower escape

Complete the puzzle to cross (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Electronic Arts)

Mio must pull the floating tree near a group of three flowers in the water. Zoe must jump and grapple onto a sinking pole across from these flowers.

Ad

The pole will start sinking, so Mio must quickly swim past the flowers to rescue Zoe. Once Zoe is back on the floating tree, she should immediately duck down to avoid hitting the next set of flowers.

Also read: All known voice actors from Split Fiction and where you know them from

After making it past the flowers, you will reach the end of The Underlands. You can clear this tricky level by using transformations wisely and working together. Watch out for spiders, moving platforms, and fast-paced sections. Take your time to learn the puzzles, and soon, you’ll be ready to move on to the next chapter of Split Fiction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.