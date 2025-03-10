Split Fiction chapter 7: Spiritual Guides walkthrough

The Spiritual Guides segment in Split Fiction drops gamers in the underworlds of Zoe's subconscious mind. Miko and she awaken inside a cavern reflecting the broken components of her head. Her familiar and his companion fuse to create a two-headed, gargantuan centipede serving as their spiritual guide, through which they sail via a hazardous ever-changing environment encompassing fluid lava, trembling terrain, and surreptitious traps.

All movements rely on exact coordination between the two characters. The Spiritual Guides mission is a test of timing and cooperation in Split Fiction.

A guide on Spiritual Guides (Chapter 7) in Split Fiction

Spiritual Guides walkthrough in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Cutting the chains & entering the temple

After the cutscene, head to the temple entrance and cut the four chains. When the platform drops, grab the hook at the bottom, pull it back, and anchor it to open the gate.

Inside, move carefully along the left side to avoid falling lava. Stay close together — getting too far apart will result in one player getting hit.

Climbing & Lava hazards

Climb the wooden ledges using a swinging mechanic:

The lead player swings forward and grabs the next ledge.

The trailing player releases at the right moment to propel the centipede forward.

Watch out for lava drips from a statue and time your jumps accordingly.

At the top, both players land on separate paths, leading to the moving platform section.

Crossing the moving platforms

The left player moves onto the platform first while the right player waits. As the platform moves, the right player follows suit. Continue the pattern carefully to avoid lava geysers.

Lava-spitting monsters & water puzzle

Centipede in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

Drop down and take out the lava-spitting creatures before pulling the gate’s anchors.

Next, pull the plug from the lizard statue, releasing water. One player bites the water, channeling it through the centipede’s body to create a safe path over the lava. Repeat until you reach the lava wheel puzzle.

Solving the Lava wheel puzzle

The final challenge in this chapter is a series of rotating wheels covered in flames. The only way through is to use grappling hooks and perfectly time your releases. Follow these steps:

Latch onto the first hook and propel yourself forward.

Avoid the flames by releasing at the right moment.

Quickly latch onto the next hook before falling.

Repeat this process through multiple wheels.

Failing sends you back to the start, so precision is everything. Once you clear this section, you’ll reach the final door, triggering a cutscene that marks the end of the Spiritual Guides mission.

