Split Fiction Chapter 7: The Hydra walkthrough

The Hydra in Split Fiction is the mission that takes place after Spiritual Guides. It is an intense, multi-phase boss battle that pushes players to their limits. Unlike previous fights, this one demands perfect coordination, quick reflexes, and precise movement as players work together to sever all five Hydra heads while surviving relentless attacks.

This The Hydra walkthrough for Split Fiction's Chapter 7 tells you everything you need to know to clear it.

A guide on The Hydra (Chapter 7) in Split Fiction

The Hydra in Split Fiction chapter 7 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Phase 1: Decapitating the first two heads

At the start, both players must climb obstacles while dodging the Hydra’s spit attacks. Getting hit slows movement, so staying mobile is key.

Move toward each other while climbing.

Once close enough, tether the spectral animals and fly towards the Hydra’s head.

Decapitate the first head, then prepare for separation.

The second phase introduces altered platforms and obstacles, forcing players to adjust. Repeat the process, cutting off the second Hydra head.

Phase 2: Crossbows & the third and fourth heads

After the second decapitation, Zoe loses her medallion and must navigate across the water while dodging more Hydra attacks.

Reach the first crossbow and interact with it to take down the third head.

Move to the illuminated disc and advance to another crossbow to shoot the fourth head.

At this point, projectiles rain down from above, forcing players to move carefully.

Phase 3: The final head

To eliminate the last Hydra head, do the following:

Avoid falling projectiles while moving toward the catapult.

Place a vortex beneath it, climb on top, and release it to launch Zoe toward the final crossbow.

Fire the final bolt to sever the Hydra’s last head.

Just as victory seems certain, all heads regenerate, and both players are swallowed whole, transitioning to the final section.

Phase 4: Inside the Hydra

The Hydra's heart (Image via Electronic Arts)

Inside the Hydra, players must slide down its throat, dodging orange bubbles that can slow movement.

Pull the chandelier left to descend deeper.

Near the heart, watch for shockwaves and jump over them.

Mio takes the lead here, carrying her light to guide Zoe forward. Staying close is critical — if Zoe lags, she dies.

Climb one platform at a time, ensuring both players remain together.

Reach the medallion, and Zoe uses her power to assemble the statue.

Illuminate the bow, release the arrow, and pierce the Hydra’s heart.

This triggers the final cutscene, officially completing The Hydra mission in Chapter 7 and leading into Level 8: Split.

