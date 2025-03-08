Split Fiction crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible causes and fixes explored

Split Fiction is Hazelight Studio's latest co-op adventure title. The game runs smoothly for most people as it is well-optimised. However, if you are still experiencing any troubles related to the game's performance while playing on Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, make sure to read the entire article to find out the possible reasons behind this.

Mentioned below are a few potential fixes that can help you fix stutters and crashes while playing Split Fiction on Xbox consoles.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Hazelight Studios rolls out official patches.

Potential fixes for Split Fiction crashing on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart and power cycle your Xbox

Power cycling the console can help fix dips in performance (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you have been playing Split Fiction for extended hours, it can lead to your console getting overheated, which can in turn, lead to dips in performance. This is why we suggest that you and your partner to go on a little break and restart your console and let it rest for at least 15 minutes.

This will ensure that your console returns to normal temperatures. Moreover, it will help increase your console's life as well.

If this did not help, you can also power cycle your Xbox by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for game updates and Xbox firmware updates

Make sure that you have the latest version of the game downloaded. Even though automatic updates are turned on by default, we still advice to check manually once to ensure you are not missing out on any patches that might have been introduced in the latest updates.

Moreover, download and install the latest firmware available for your console.

3) Check for overheating and ventilation problems

If your console overheats due to any reason, it might result in you getting unstable FPS while playing Split Fiction. This is why you need to ensure that your console is not kept inside a closed cabinet or at a place that is not well-ventilated.

If it is, relocate it to a better spot. Moreover, if there is any accumulated dust, give your console a good clean as this can also cause performance depletions while playing games.

If you are facing these issues on a PC, check out this guide.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned.

