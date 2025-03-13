Split Fiction: How to solve the Electric Grid puzzle

The Electric Grid puzzle in Split Fiction is one of the trickier co-op challenges in Neon Revenge, requiring precise teamwork between Mio and Zoe. Taking place right after the highway chase, this puzzle involves gravity shifts, laser whips, and timed jumps to navigate through an electrified barrier.

If you don’t time your movements right, Mio won’t have a path, and Zoe won’t make it across safely. Here’s how to get through the Electric Grid puzzle in Split Fiction.

A guide to solve the Electric Grid puzzle in Split Fiction

Glimpse from the Electric Grid puzzle in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Gravity shift to the electrified wall

After reaching the large plaza, you’ll spot a massive electrified wall blocking the way. To the left of it, there’s a pink pad where Mio can use her Gravity Shift ability to stand on the wall. But there’s a catch — she can’t touch the electrified section, so Zoe has to step in.

Zoe needs to locate the green-highlighted box at the bottom of the wall.

Use her laser whip on the box to trigger a rod to pop out.

Mio catches the rod using her laser whip, and Zoe throws more rods to create a temporary path.

The rods won’t last forever — the lit bar on their sides slowly depletes, meaning Mio has to move fast before they disappear. If she doesn’t, it’s back to square one.

Read more: Split Fiction: Ice Block Puzzle solution

Breaking through the glass window

Coordination is must (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Once Mio crosses safely, Zoe needs to grab a final rod, carry it across the plaza, and throw it through the glass window ahead to shatter it.

Zoe must jump onto the nearby jump pad to follow Mio.

Mio will find a pink canister attached to a long wire.

Hitting the canister will send electricity through the wire, activating Zoe’s jump pad below and launching her onto a catwalk.

Now, it’s back to building another path for Mio, but this time, things get trickier.

Moving platforms and teleport timing

This section is like the first, except now, the platforms are moving.

Zoe must grab rods from the highlighted box and carefully throw them onto the platforms for Mio.

Mio hops across but must time jumps carefully as the platforms shift.

Once she reaches the next pink pad, she’ll need to use her teleport ability. But there’s an issue — a moving platform will block the path if the timing is off.

Wait for a clear line of sight, then activate the teleport ability to land safely.

Activating the two pink canisters for Zoe

This final section of the Electric Grid puzzle requires both players to be perfectly in sync. Mio will encounter two pink canisters along a corridor. Hitting them releases arms along the wall, which Zoe must grab onto using her laser whip to swing across.

Mio must strike the first canister, then immediately sprint and dash to hit the second one.

Zoe has to begin swinging the moment the first switch is hit, or she’ll fall.

There’s a small margin for error, but Zoe doesn’t have to chain swings perfectly. Once you figure out the timing, Zoe will swing to safety and land on the other side.

The final teleport

At the end of the corridor, there’s a green-highlighted grate covering one of Mio’s teleport pads.

Zoe must use her laser whip to lift the grate.

Once clear, Mio can teleport through and reunite with Zoe.

And just like that, the Electric Grid puzzle in Split Fiction is done.

Check out: Split Fiction chapter 8: Split Up walkthrough

