Split Fiction: Ice Block Puzzle solution

The Ice Block Puzzle In The Ice King Palace is one of Split Fiction's numerous creative challenges that players will need to cooperate to complete. This specific section comes during the third chapter of the game's campaign titled Hopes of Spring, which needs to be completed to access the Ice King boss fight.

This article will guide you on how to complete the The Ice Block Puzzle In The Ice King Palace in Split Fiction.

Note: This chapter contains spoilers for Chapter 3: Hopes of Spring.

A guide to completing the Ice Block Puzzle In The Ice King Palace in Split Fiction

The Ice Block puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

During this chapter, the two protagonists acquire the ability to transform into two animals each. Mio can transform into a white ape and a fish, while Zoe can transform into a treant and a fairy.

The Ice Block Puzzle comes at the end of the Halls of Ice section of the chapter. After the duo unlocks the door to the Palace, they'll come across a puzzle where they need to push a giant ice block in the middle of the hall to an opening before a door that has a statue above it and is decorated with brown vines on both sides.

The ape can push blocks while the treant has the power to raise platforms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Ice Block Puzzle is similar to the ice-skating ones you might have encountered if you have played Pokemon games, where the object once pushed in a certain direction cannot be turned midway. Thus, the players need to use certain obstacles instead to navigate through the arena.

The fundamental concept will be the same, but in Split Fiction, Zoe will be the one to create the obstacles. So players need to know what to do to progress in this puzzle.

Note: Mio and Zoe will need to use their Ape and Treant/Tree-troll forms respectively in this puzzle.

The opening revealed after you complete the puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The Ape Form should push the box towards the purple door on the left of the box. To push the box/cube, Mio will need to stand opposite from the direction she wants to move the box, and then punch it. For example, if you want to punch the box right, head to the left side of it and then press R2/RT.

The Treant form should then use her ability to raise the platform to the left of the box's new position. Move the left stick up to raise it. She'll need to keep the area raised until the Ape form pushes the box into it.

The Ape form should press the trigger to push the ice cube toward the aforementioned raised platform.

The Treant form should then go over and raise the platform at the center of the arena/towards the back of the icebox, and then the Ape should punch said cube towards it.

The Treant should now go over to the platform at the right of this box/towards the door with the statue, while the Ape should punch the cube there.

Next, raise the platform to the right of the door with the statue/to the back of the previously raised area. Mio needs to punch the ice box towards it.

Finally, the Ape needs to push the Ice Box into the opening before the door with the statue.

This will complete The Ice Block Puzzle In The Ice King Palace and open up the barrier, introducing an opening that the players can cross by converting into their respective tiny forms as they continue forward to meet the Ice King.

