5 best tips and tricks for Split Fiction

Split Fiction is the latest co-op entry from developer Hazelight Studios. It throws players into the shoes of two protagonists, Zoe and Mio, who find themselves unwilling participants of an experiment gone wrong. Trapped in a virtual realm consisting of creative ideas from the duo's minds, their adventure follows in the footsteps of the studio's past couch co-op titles.

As such, two players diving into Split Fiction for the first time may be overwhelmed with all there is to see and do, even though this is a linear experience. Here are some general tips for players ready to explore this world of whimsy and danger with Mio and Zoe.

Best tips and tricks to know before playing Split Fiction

1) Adjust sensitivity, camera controls, and other settings for a smooth experience

Prepare for the journey ahead (Image via EA)

As with any game, it is best to test the settings before starting the game and after booting in for the first time. There are a handful of options to tinker around with, such as input sensitivity, rebindable keys, and even accessibility settings that should make the game more comfortable to play. This is especially true if one of the players is a casual gamer or new to gaming altogether.

2) Examine your surroundings carefully

Take a moment to see which points can be platformed to (Image via EA)

As mentioned, Split Fiction is a linear action-adventure game that rarely allows options to deviate from the beaten path. However, the game has no shortage of set-pieces and puzzle-platforming elements. Topped by its rich, colorful, and detailed visuals, players should take their time to examine their surroundings to know what to do or how to progress further.

3) Keep in mind that there are ample checkpoints and infinite respawns

The game does not punish players for dying frequently (Image via EA)

Split Fiction is designed for a seamless co-op adventure to ensure both players get the window to keep up with one another. Checkpoints are fairly frequent, with the handful of outliers being boss fights. Additionally, if one player dies, they can either instantly respawn or have to button-mash to do so, depending on the scenario. There is no penalty for respawning unless both players die, which restarts the game from the last checkpoint.

4) Consider swapping characters if the going gets tough

Both characters have unique personalities and motivations as well (Image via EA)

In line with past games from the studio, each protagonist will have a different set of abilities or jobs throughout the campaign's various sci-fi and fantasy set-pieces. For example, one sequence may see one player drive a vehicle while the other shoots at incoming foes. If a player finds this challenging, they may want to consider swapping the characters with their partner by going back to the main menu (or just swapping controllers in couch co-op).

5) If a level is too difficult, skip to the next checkpoint

Most levels will test the players' platforming, logic, and co-ordination skills (Image via EA)

Under the Accessibility tab in the Options menu, players can enable the Skip to Next Checkpoint option. This allows them to skip the game to the next checkpoint instantly, bypassing all set-pieces, puzzles, and side stories that are possibly in that segment. While this feature is originally meant to allow players to get to the point in the chapter where they last left off, some players who are struggling with the tougher levels may want to use it to skip ahead — though this comes at the cost of missing out on a part of the gameplay.

Split Fiction is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

