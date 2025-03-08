Split Fiction chapter 3: Halls of Ice walkthrough

The Halls of Ice is part of the Hopes of Spring chapter, the third chapter of Split Fiction. In the previous mission, you encounter the Monkey King and must pass his dance trials to access the next phase. This phase leads you to the Ice King, with the Halls of Ice serving as the challenging path filled with puzzles and tricky obstacles.

This article provides a step-by-step walkthrough, offering clear instructions to overcome hurdles and solutions to all the puzzles in the Halls of Ice mission in Split Fiction.

Halls of Ice walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 3

The Halls of Ice features a snowy environment and begins after Mio and Zoe gain access from the Monkey King. As the mission starts, both players must navigate obstacles using grappling hooks and wall runs to traverse the environment.

Crossing the broken bridge

You'll soon reach a large gap with a broken bridge. Near it, you'll find a vine cage. Mio must transform into her gorilla form and break the vines, which will create a trail of flying leaves. Zoe should then transform into her pixie form and ride along the flying leaves to reach the other side. Once across, Zoe must switch to her treant form and interact with a massive red flower in the tree.

Crossing the first broken bridge (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

This allows control over the broken bridge. Use the left stick to move the bridge to Mio’s side. Mio should remain in her gorilla form and climb up the bridge. Once Mio is on the bridge, Zoe should move it back. As the bridge reaches the other side, Mio must make a big jump to avoid ice spikes — failing to do so will result in death, requiring a restart.

Opening the silver door

After crossing, you'll encounter a massive silver door. Both players must interact and push it together to open it.

(Optional) Secret Trophy: One Bird, Three Stones

Achieving the One Bird, Three Stones trophy (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

In the next area, proceed forward and look to the left to find a snowman. If Mio transforms into her gorilla form and throws the three snowballs lying nearby, the last one will hit a flying bird, unlocking the "One Bird, Three Stones" Trophy.

Navigating the next bridge

As you approach another broken bridge, both players must use their grappling hooks to cross. Shortly after, another big gap will require a combination of grappling hooks and wall runs.

Unlocking the next silver door

You'll soon encounter another locked silver door with a massive keyhole. To proceed:

Solving the keyhole puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

Locate a vine cage near a tree on the left. Mio (gorilla form) must break the vines, revealing a leaf trail. Zoe (pixie form) rides the leaf trail to gain momentum and dash repeatedly into the keyhole.

Inside the keyhole, Zoe will encounter a symbol-matching puzzle. To solve it:

Zoe interacts with a lever to activate the puzzle. Outside, Mio punches the first symbol on the door. A corresponding dial inside will shake—Zoe must match the symbol on it. Once matched, Mio punches the outside symbol again to press it. Repeat for the remaining dials until all symbols match.

Once complete, the silver door opens.

Solving the box puzzle

In the next room, you'll find a chessboard-like grid with a box that moves in a linear path when punched. Certain tiles can be lifted using Zoe’s treant form to stop the box’s movement.

Box puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

To solve the puzzle:

Mio (gorilla form) punches the box toward the silver door. Zoe (treant form) lifts a tile to stop the box. Mio punches the box back in the opposite direction. There is another liftable tile along the path where the box initially came from, lift it. Punch the box back along the same path. This time, the lifted tile will stop it at the correct position. Finally, punch the box towards the green gate. It will now land in the designated area, completing the puzzle.

Once solved, a new path opens. Both players must transform into smaller forms — Mio into salamander form and Zoe into pixie form — to pass through.

Navigating the frozen water room

Upon entering the next room, you’ll see a frozen water surface with small gaps. The water is instantly lethal if you jump in.

Breaking the glass with the flower bulb (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

To proceed:

Mio (salamander form) jumps into the water and interacts with a flower, sending a bulb flying. Zoe (treant form) must catch the bulb and throw it at the glass window across the room. If missed, Mio can trigger the flower multiple times to send more bulbs. Once the glass breaks, both players can use their grappling hooks to swing toward a metal pole and climb up.

Optional Side Quest: Collapsing Star

After navigating a challenging narrow path, you'll enter another chamber where you can start the Collapsing Star side quest. This is optional and can be skipped.

Crossing the ice slide and final puzzle

Interact with the statue to break the frozen water (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

To reach the next section:

Use grappling hooks and dashes to navigate a large room filled with gaps. Slide down an icy slope into a new room with another frozen water section. Zoe (treant form) interacts with a statue, causing it to fall and break the ice. Mio (salamander form) jumps into the water, interacts with another flower, and sends a bulb flying. Zoe (treant form) catches the bulb and throws it at the ice-blocked region.

Once the ice breaks, you’ll gain access to the Ice King’s area, completing the Split Fiction chapter 3: Halls of Ice mission.

