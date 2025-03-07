Split Fiction is a new co-op action-adventure title similar to It Takes Two but with bigger worlds and exciting gameplay mechanics. In fact, the two games are developed by the same studio, so there are a few similarities. However, Split Fiction features more realistic graphics and world rendering, which requires powerful GPUs to achieve high frame rates.

PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti can achieve 60 FPS or higher in Split Fiction, even at 4K resolution. A few tweaked settings are all you need to achieve a stable 4K@60FPS gameplay experience.

In this article, you will find all the best Split Fiction graphics settings for RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti graphics cards.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080?

Dragons in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as one of the best 4K gaming GPUs. Even the most demanding AAA titles can be played at 4K on the RTX 3080 with 60+ FPS. Therefore, it can easily play Still Fiction at 4K with a stable 60 FPS. However, we advise playing with optimized settings to achieve a stutter-free gameplay experience.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : TAA

: TAA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : 60

: 60 Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 8X

: 8X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti launched around a year after the release of the non-Ti model and brings around 10-13% better performance on average, depending on the game. The higher performance allows it to run AAA titles with even higher graphical fidelity and frame rates as long as you use the right settings.

Here are all the best settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1

: AMD FSR 3.1 FSR Mode: Quality

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 16X

: 16X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

This concludes the list of all the best graphics Split Fiction settings for PCs with RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs. Even in 2025, these two graphics cards still have more than enough performance to deliver a decent 4K gaming experience. Therefore, you will have no issues playing Split Fiction on RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

