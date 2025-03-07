  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Split Fiction PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Split Fiction PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 07, 2025 13:04 GMT
Picture of Split Fiction with MSI RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti
Split Fiction with RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti (Image via Electronic Arts || MSI)

Split Fiction is a new co-op action-adventure title similar to It Takes Two but with bigger worlds and exciting gameplay mechanics. In fact, the two games are developed by the same studio, so there are a few similarities. However, Split Fiction features more realistic graphics and world rendering, which requires powerful GPUs to achieve high frame rates.

Ad

PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti can achieve 60 FPS or higher in Split Fiction, even at 4K resolution. A few tweaked settings are all you need to achieve a stable 4K@60FPS gameplay experience.

In this article, you will find all the best Split Fiction graphics settings for RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti graphics cards.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080?

Dragons in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)
Dragons in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as one of the best 4K gaming GPUs. Even the most demanding AAA titles can be played at 4K on the RTX 3080 with 60+ FPS. Therefore, it can easily play Still Fiction at 4K with a stable 60 FPS. However, we advise playing with optimized settings to achieve a stutter-free gameplay experience.

Ad

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

  • Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: TAA
  • Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

  • HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Framerate: 60
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Detail Level: High
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Shader Quality: High
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 8X
  • Post-Processing Quality: Medium
  • Gamma: 0

Also read: You can play Split Fiction for free, but on one condition

Ad

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti launched around a year after the release of the non-Ti model and brings around 10-13% better performance on average, depending on the game. The higher performance allows it to run AAA titles with even higher graphical fidelity and frame rates as long as you use the right settings.

Ad

Here are all the best settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

  • Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1
  • FSR Mode: Quality

Graphics

  • HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Framerate: Unlocked
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Detail Level: Ultra
  • Effects Quality: High
  • Shader Quality: High
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 16X
  • Post-Processing Quality: Medium
  • Gamma: 0

This concludes the list of all the best graphics Split Fiction settings for PCs with RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti GPUs. Even in 2025, these two graphics cards still have more than enough performance to deliver a decent 4K gaming experience. Therefore, you will have no issues playing Split Fiction on RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

Ad

Check out Split Fiction's graphics settings for:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी