Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Split Fiction was released for all platforms, including PC, on March 6, 2025. This co-op title was developed by Hazelight Studios, the same studio that brought the award-winning It Takes Two. The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are the best GPUs for playing Split Fiction on a high-res monitor or TV. However, the game may not achieve a stable 60 FPS without the right settings.
In this article, we have featured all the best Split Fiction graphics settings for the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440 (RTX 4070) and 3840x2160 (RTX 4070 Ti).
What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 4070?
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a powerful midrange GPU designed to play games at QHD resolution. Therefore, it can easily play Split Fiction at QHD while delivering 60 FPS without breaking a sweat.
Apply the following settings to achieve a stutter-free gameplay experience on the RTX 4070:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Anti-Aliasing
- Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: TAA
- Resolution Scale: 100%
Graphics
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Framerate: 60
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Detail Level: Ultra
- Effects Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16X
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Gamma: 0
What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 4070 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model, which allows it to play Split Fiction at 4K. However, without the right settings, this GPU may have trouble reaching a stable 60 FPS in this game.
Here are all the best settings for the RTX 4070 Ti:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Anti-Aliasing
- Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1
- FSR Mode: Quality
Graphics
- HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Framerate: 60
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Detail Level: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16X
- Post-Processing Quality: Medium
- Gamma: 0
This concludes our list of the best settings for Split Fiction on the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings to achieve a stutter-free performance while maintaining a crisp image quality.
Also read: You can play Split Fiction for free, but on one condition