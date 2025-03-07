Split Fiction PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Split Fiction was released for PC on March 6, 2025. Within a few hours of the launch, the game achieved over 60K concurrent players on Steam, with overwhelmingly positive reviews. However, a few players with older GPUs like Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are worried about whether their PCs can deliver 60 FPS in Split Fiction.

The good news is that these two GPUs can not only deliver 60 FPS in the game but also ensure stutter-free gameplay as long as you apply the correct settings. Therefore, we prepared a list of optimized graphics settings you must use on your RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti PC for 60 FPS. You will find these settings below.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).

Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3070

Split Fiction's neon-themed world (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is designed to play games at 1440p, and it does so quite well. In fact, Split Fiction's system requirements mention RTX 3070 GPU as a requirement for playing at 1440p. However, you must tweak some settings to ensure a stutter-free gameplay experience.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : TAA

: TAA Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : 60

: 60 Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 8X

: 8X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

Best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is more powerful than the non-Ti model, which allows it to play Split Fiction at 4K with 60 FPS, provided you apply the right settings. At 4K resolution, the game looks breathtaking.

Here are all the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3070 Ti:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1

: AMD FSR 3.1 FSR Mode: Quality

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : 60

: 60 Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 8X

: 8X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

This concludes the list of the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. We used a set of optimized settings to achieve 60 FPS in the game. You will get the same result if you apply the above settings correctly and your RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti PC meet the other system requirements.

