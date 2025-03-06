Best Split Fiction settings for Steam Deck

Electronic Arts' latest action-adventure title comes in the form of Split Fiction. Developed by Hazelight Studios, who also created the much-celebrated It Takes Two, this is another co-op game. However, the story, gameplay mechanics, and experience of Split Fiction certainly feel quite distinct.

Notably, Steam Deck users are concerned whether the handheld can play this game smoothly, and the answer is yes. Hazelight Studios' latest release runs quite well under the right settings.

In this article, you will find all the best Split Fiction graphics settings for Steam Deck.

Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1280x800.

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on Steam Deck?

Zoe in-game (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Steam Deck can still run many AAA games at 30 FPS and above, thanks to its integrated Radeon GPU. Therefore, it has no problem playing Hazelight Studios' latest offering as long as you apply the correct settings.

Here are the best settings for the game on Stream Deck.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1

: AMD FSR 3.1 FSR Mode: Quality

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have Steam Deck OLED)

: Off (Turn it on if you have Steam Deck OLED) VSync : Off

: Off Framerate : 60

: 60 Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Detail Level : Medium

: Medium Effects Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Low

: Low Anisotropic Filtering : 4X

: 4X Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Gamma: 0

The texture is set to High since it has minimal impact on performance. The rest of the settings are applied accordingly to deliver close to 60 FPS. Split Fiction runs smoothly with little to no stuttering.

The above settings will deliver the best performance on Steam Deck without compromising image quality. This handheld runs Split Fiction at 60 FPS most of the time, with tiny dips to the 50s in a few specific scenes.

