Split Fiction: Space Escape side quest walkthrough

The Space Escape side quest in Split Fiction is one of the most intense and cinematic experiences in the game. Introduced in Chapter 5, this mission throws Zoe and Mio into a catastrophic space station disaster, forcing them to escape before an incoming asteroid wipes everything out. Unlike standard side quests, it features zero-gravity movement, oxygen depletion mechanics, and high-pressure puzzle-solving, making it feel like a full-fledged blockbuster moment.

Here's everything to know about the Space Escape side quest in Split Fiction.

How to find the Space Escape side quest in Split Fiction

Get space ready (Image via Electronic Arts)

After defeating the Dragon Slayer boss in Dragon Realm, look for a portal floating on a platform to the right. It won’t be reachable at first, so you’ll need teamwork to get there.

Unlocking the portal

Zoe must roll into the marked symbol on the ground, triggering an updraft.

Mio must glide into the air current before it fades. Since the airflow is short-lived, perfect timing is essential. If she misses, Zoe must keep rolling to maintain the updraft.

Once Mio lands on the upper platform, she must use her fire ability to melt a chain suspending a weight. This lowers a column that Zoe can now climb, granting access to the portal leading to Space Escape.

Surviving the Space station collapse

As soon as the mission starts, you get a warning siren.

Jump across the rotating platforms, timing your jumps to avoid getting flung into space.

Avoid the station’s thruster flames, which fire off at intervals and can knock you back.

Make it to the airlock to equip your spacesuits, signaling the start of the true zero-gravity section.

This is where things get really intense. The asteroid smashes into the station, causing massive structural damage and oxygen depletion. Your suits are compromised, and now the real challenge begins.

Navigating zero gravity & managing oxygen

Timing your grappling hook is essential in the Space Escape side quest (Image via EA)

With your oxygen rapidly depleting, survival depends on quick movement and strategic refueling.

1) Using the grappling hook

The only way forward is through grappling hook navigation, avoiding obstacles and deadly hazards.

Lasers block several pathways, requiring precise grapple timing to avoid damage.

Locate the first oxygen tank and refuel by pressing the correct button:

Purple highlight = Mio must press.

= Mio must press. Green highlight = Zoe must press.

Failing to time the button press correctly means losing oxygen faster, so don’t miss it.

2) Pushing to the shuttle

After refueling, move quickly through the closing corridors before they seal shut.

The second oxygen refill station is right before the final escape shuttle, but this area has translucent orange barriers that must be dodged carefully.

Time your grapples perfectly and make sure you refuel once more before the final puzzle.

Final puzzle: Unlocking the escape shuttle

Before escaping, you must solve a symbol-matching puzzle to activate the shuttle’s controls.

Triangle and circle Mirrored “Y” and the “>” symbol Two halves of a horizontally split percentage (%) symbol Upward arrow and a circle with a horizontal line through it

Once the final match is made, the shuttle powers up, allowing both characters to board and complete the Space Escape mission in Split Fiction.

