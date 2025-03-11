Does Split Fiction have DLSS?

DLSS in Split Fiction is an important feature that seems absent on its launch. The game focuses on two writers, Mio and Zoe, as they get intertwined in each other's creations, trying to find a way to get out of a simulation. Considering it is the most recent title and boasts some of the highest fidelity from Hazelight Studios' catalog, players might be wondering if Split Fiction includes the DLSS upscaling technology.

Ad

Unfortunately, Split Fiction doesn't have Nvidia DLSS support at launch.

Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction doesn't have the DLSS setting at launch

A still from the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

What is DLSS?

Ad

Trending

When it comes to upscaling technology, many people consider Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) model to be one of the best. It provides one of the finest results in making games accessible to hardware that isn't top-of-the-line by rendering them in a lower resolution and refining it using AI. The resulting images suffer a minimal loss in quality but provide a massive boost to performance.

This setting can also be tweaked, allowing players to choose between the involvement of the feature with three basic modes: Performance, Quality, and Balanced.

Ad

Aside from this, Deep Learning Super Sampling works as a way of anti-aliasing, which refers to the ability to smoothen out jagged edges. Thus, even if players are not suffering performance-wise, they can employ DLSS and increase its render scale to provide a crisper quality.

Split Fiction still has another upscaling method it can use

The game's main menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The absence of DLSS doesn't mean that AI upscaling isn't possible in Split Fiction. The game provides you with the option to use AMD's model, titled FSR. While it isn't the best according to many gamers, it still allows players to run the game with high framerates while compromising a small amount of image quality.

Ad

Another advantage of FSR is that while DLSS is limited to Nvidia's RTX series, the former is available on any graphics card, including its competitor.

How to enable AMD FSR

The graphics tab in the options menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

To enable AMD FSR, follow these instructions:

Ad

Launch the game

In the main menu, click on "Options"

Head over to the "Graphics" tab

In the Anti-Aliasing menu, go to the Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling line and select the fourth/right-most option titled "AMD FSR 3.1"

Set how powerful you want the model to be in FSR Mode. Performance Mode will give you lower quality but higher performance while Quality Mode will be vice versa.

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.