Split Fiction: Train Heist side quest walkthrough

Split Fiction features a total of eight main chapters, along with several sub-chapters. Apart from these quests, there are also some side missions. One such mission that you will encounter during the third chapter, Hopes of Spring, is the Train Heist. This is a fun chase sequence where you will glide, ski, and chase a train while dodging missiles being thrown at you.

But to start the quest, you must first reach Chapter 3 of Split Fiction. In this chapter is a subchapter called Lord Evergreen. When you start the quest, be aware of your surroundings and look for a translucent bubble. It is only after you and your partner interact with this bubble that you can finally begin this quest in Split Fiction.

This guide will walk you through the Train Heist side quest.

How to complete the Train Heist in Split Fiction

The entire side quest is divided into four stages. After you start the quest by interacting with the bubble, the first stage will start. Here, you and your partner must glide in the air and avoid objects and barriers in your way.

Once this is over, Zoe will explain the next stage. You will find yourself gliding through a waterfall to reach a dam. This is when the chase sequence finally begins — you must avoid missiles being thrown at you while following a train.

Destroy The Conductor to complete the quest in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The train is guarded by a flying vehicle called 'The Conductor.' You will eventually have to destroy it. But that will be at the end of the mission. For now, you must prevent yourself from crashing into the incoming train, after which you will enter a river. Once you get to this part, the second stage will begin. Here, you must ski in the river using the strings that you have attached to the train.

While skiing, steer clear of the obstacles that appear in your way due to The Conductor's attacks. If you successfully do so, you will finally grapple onto the train, starting the third stage. Keep running toward The Conductor while making sure you don't fall off the train. After doing so for a while, you will finally see two mini-ships. Interact with them to start the last stage of this side quest.

The last stage will involve a battle between you and The Conductor, whose health bar will be visible on the top of the screen. This part will likely remind you of retro video game chase sequences. Dodge the attacks of The Conductor and attack it at the same time. If you fail to dodge its attack once, your shield will break. If it happens twice, you will die and respawn.

After you destroy The Conductor, the Train Heist will finally end. You will then return to the main quest from Split Fiction.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

