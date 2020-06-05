SpongeBob SquarePants rumoured to be set for a Fortnite crossover

It is assumed that the Fortnite map would have a major implementation of water usage functions.

ShinnaBR also posted another tweet indicating that the Heroes VS Villains theme would be reintroduced again in Season 3.

Source: Gamerant

Adding to the multitude of recent crossovers, Fortnite is speculated to have a theme from SpongeBob Squarepants in its game update for Season 3. A Twitter account called "ShiinaBR" has leaked a high-definition image for the upcoming Season 3 icon, alleging that Fortnite's unintended update was posted early to the PlayStation Store.

The picture features the famous fight bus prominently over a stunning ocean sea and to the right of the bus, there is the island with three palm trees which many Spongebob fans would remember from the opening montage of the series.

Source: The Gamer

Fortnite Season 3 theme details

ShinnaBR also posted another tweet indicating that the Heroes vs Villains theme would be reintroduced again in Season 3. Shinna BR also includes images of "The International Justice League of Super Acquaintances," and "Every Villain is Lemons (EVIL)" who originally appeared in the episode titled "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V," perhaps hinting how the composition of the team will look.

Whether this change will influence the gameplay mechanics is not specified, but it is assumed that the map would have a major implementation of water usage functions.

Following the recent release of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob cooking mobile game, an attempt by them to establish a partnership with Fortnite to attract younger audiences would be wise.

Unfortunately, the Season 3 update was moved back yet another week from June 4th to June 11th, and players do not know until then if this leak is credible. Thankfully, it still isn't that far away and if the SpongeBob crossover doesn't happen, Fortnite fans will still be excited for the new season.

Although previous crossovers stuck to more human characters, SpongeBob wouldn't feel out of place in Fortnite 's universe. This could serve as a cross-promotion for SpongeBob Squarepants: Fight for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated set to be published later in June.