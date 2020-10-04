'Spotify will have no creative control': Joe Rogan responds to censoring rumors

Recently, we reported that American podcast host Joe Rogan was having a difficult time with certain Spotify employees. After only recently signing a $100 million exclusive deal with the company, the comedian appeared to be on the verge of being ‘censored’.

Quite a few Spotify employees had a problem with much of Joe Rogan’s content that features conservatives, in other words, topics related to transgender people. The censoring of the podcast would include the direct editing or removal of problematic content or entire episodes.

This resulted in quite a few employees threatening to go on strike if their demands to censor Joe Rogan were not met. The strike was expected to primarily involve New York employees, with protests supposed to happen outside Spotify’s Manhattan headquarters.

Joe Rogan has now responded on the matter.

Image Credits: ew.com

‘Spotify will have no creative control’: Joe Rogan claims no communication from company

Firstly, it appears as if nobody from Spotify has communicated with Joe Rogan on the matter. Unlike what rumors had suggested, he has claimed to have maintained his distance and has not spoken with the music streaming provider on this issue.

In a recent podcast, the 53-year-old alleged that the deal with Spotify is merely a licensing one that does not give any creative control to the latter. According to him, the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast would remain free and be the same show.

However, it must be remembered that specific episodes that featured conservative and far-right personalities were not part of the Joe Rogan Library upon release.

This, in turn, has led to speculation that Spotify is indeed censoring Rogan. However, in the recent JRE #1544, he disagreed with these claims:

“They have literally said nothing to me about it. Zero. It’s never come up. Now, is there someone at Spotify complaining about the Abigail Shrier episode? I’m sure.”

He added that this does not mean that Spotify will be censoring him to any extent whatsoever.

“Me on the outside reading these f**king articles. Oh my God, Spotify’s censoring Rogan, Spotify’s doing this! Spotify has said nothing.”

Joe Rogan seems to have come down hard on these speculations, asserting that Spotify does not have any creative control over his podcast. Listen to his comments below.