Sprinkle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Everything you need to know

There were already well over 400 villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons before the 2.0 update introduced eight brand new villagers and eight villagers returning from previous games. It's the most expansive roster the franchise has ever boasted and it has tons of great villagers.

Sprinkle is a fan favorite villager and has been since she debuted. Many players love having her on their Animal Crossing islands. Here's everything players need to know about Sprinkle in New Horizons.

Complete guide to Sprinkle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sprinkle made her debut in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, so she's still a relative newcomer to the franchise. However, even in that short amount of time, she's quickly become a popular villager.

Sprinkle has the play hobby, which is a brand new hobby to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The play hobby means that she will run around the island or her own house for fun.

Sprinkle is a peppy villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Sprinkle is a peppy villager. Peppy villagers are usually in a good mood and are easy to befriend for players. Sprinkle will have the tendency to over-react in conversations about trivial topics, and will usually show lots of excitement to see players or villagers.

Sprinkle is a white and mint green colored penguin villager. Her mint coloring frames her face with a big swirly curl over the forehead to look like ice cream, hence the name Sprinkle.

Sprinkle's featured quote in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is:

“I’m so excited about today, I’ve LITERALLY been counting down the days! 365... 364... 363...”

Also Read Article Continues below

Her birthday is February 20th and she has the jumping rope skill. Her goal is to become a figure skater. She requests "a frozen world to play in" for her home. Sprinkle wears an Icy Shirt in New Leaf but a Snowy Sweater in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider