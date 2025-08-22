Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl launching on PlayStation 5: Release date, features, and pre-order details explored

After a successful release on PC and Xbox, Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl is now coming to PlayStation 5. As the developer says it will be fully optimized for the console, the post-apocalyptic journey through the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone is expected to be prominent. There's also an option to pre-order it to get in-game bonus items.

Here are more details for the PS5 launch for Stalker 2, along with the pre-order details and extra features.

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl will be released for PlayStation 5 in November, featuring notable updates

Ukrainian video game developer GSC Game World announced Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PS5 on November 20, 2025. It launched for the PC and Xbox versions on November 20, 2024, so the release for Sony's esteemed console will be exactly one year later.

The following features will be included in the PS5 version:

Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback Support

Gyro Aiming through Motion Sensor

Speakers, Lightbar, and Touchpad Gesture Utilization

Tempest 3D Audio

Trophies

On the other hand, the PS5 Pro version will have:

Improved shadow quality and resolution

Enhanced global illumination

Higher-quality reflections

Improved volumetric fog

Enhanced volumetric cloud rendering

How to pre-order Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl for PS5?

You can get bonus items by pre-purchasing Stalker 2 for PS5 (Image via GSC Game World)

Similar to the PC and Xbox versions, there are three Stalker 2 editions for PS5, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Here are the details:

Standard edition

Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Content: Base game

Deluxe edition

Price : $79.99

: $79.99 Content: Base game, bonus side quest, Deluxe weapons & suit pack, Artbook & soundtrack application

Ultimate edition

Price : $109.99

: $109.99 Content: Base game, bonus side quest, Deluxe weapons & suit pack, Artbook & soundtrack application, Ultimate weapons & suit pack, Season Pass

If you pre-order any one of the editions for your PS5, you will get an exclusive weapon and costume skin. Visit the official PlayStation store to pre-order Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl.

Here are the pre-order bonuses for PS5:

Tourist (suit) : Specially crafted Sunrise suit for surviving in concrete and industrial mazes, designed to endure the Zone's harshest environments.

: Specially crafted Sunrise suit for surviving in concrete and industrial mazes, designed to endure the Zone's harshest environments. Veteran (Stalker's SR) : Precision-tuned Gvintar rifle featuring custom attachments and a built-in Geiger counter for hazardous operations.

: Precision-tuned Gvintar rifle featuring custom attachments and a built-in Geiger counter for hazardous operations. Early Bird (survival pack) : Distinctive stalker backpack and squad patch, awarded to those brave enough to enter the Zone first.

: Distinctive stalker backpack and squad patch, awarded to those brave enough to enter the Zone first. Campfire content: Additional guitar tunes and stalker stories to listen to in between forays.

Furthermore, there's also a Physical edition available for the PS5 version, which you can pre-order from Game Legends.

