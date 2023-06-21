Star Guardian Orianna and Star Guardian Seraphine updates hit League of Legends PBE patch 13.13 cycle

With the Star Guardian Orianna and the Star Guardian Seraphine skins, it will be the first time that Wild Rift debut skins finally make their way to League of Legends PC. The two skins for the champions are highly sought-after cosmetics that the community has been looking forward to for quite some time now.

New updates have made their way to the skins in the League of Legends PBE patch 13.13 cycle, which hints at the fact that they might be going live next week when the official update finally drops.

🏳️‍🌈bun🏳️‍🌈 @RiotTinyBun PBE updates for Star Guardian Orianna and Star Guardian Seraphine! Look out for Star Guardian Senna next patch, and Xayah and Rakan later this year. PBE updates for Star Guardian Orianna and Star Guardian Seraphine! Look out for Star Guardian Senna next patch, and Xayah and Rakan later this year. 💫💫💛💙 https://t.co/lHwY3lK4uh

When talking about Wild Rift skins finally coming to the PC title, Riot Games stated:

“With these as our first time bringing Wild Rift Debut skins to League PC, we are looking to strike a balance between achieving parity between the two games while still making necessary gameplay clarity changes or up-resing where it makes sense given memory budgets.”

They added:

“We learned a lot over the process of these about how we may approach in the future, and your notes are helping inform that too. And as one last reminder, Senna will be on PBE next patch. Thanks for your enthusiasm and patience.”

All Star Guardian Orianna and Seraphine changes in League of Legends PBE patch 13.13 cycle

1) Star Guardian Seraphine

Riot Games was able to add these changes for Star Guardian Seraphine:

Additional sparkle VFX throughout her entire kit

Adjusting her Q VFX to emanate out from a central point instead of a uniform pulse, correcting the area of effect ring for improved visual clarity

Fixing the emblem VFX in the recall (as promised)

Having her stage presence in her “homeguard” is a requirement for gameplay for League PC, as it is linked to her passive as well as helps communicate her silhouette.

Riot investigated her feet wiggles’ during the recall wind down. The issue seems to occur from something with the base champion, so they have reached out about a more systematic fix

Riot heard different preferences expressed for things like her hair or her ult SFX, so chose to take no action as it felt like it had the potential to cause more upset.

2) Star Guardian Orianna

Riot Games was able to add these changes to Star Guardian Orianna:

Added more sparkles for her W

Added more sparkles for her Homeguard

The Star Guardian Orianna and Star Guardian Seraphine skins are expected to drop on the Rift with League of Legends patch 13.13, which is set to go live next week, June 28, 2023.

