Star Ocean The Second Story R review: The best game in the series is back and better than ever

Star Ocean The Second Story R is a game I’ve been incredibly excited about - after all, Star Ocean 2 is arguably the best game in the entire franchise. I remember fondly playing the remake on the PlayStation Portable so many years ago since I missed out on the original release. I admit I was worried this would just be a rehash of the PSP release, which, while good, is a little dated at this point.

Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The visuals are sharp, and the quality of life changes are much needed if you ask me.

However, if you’re worried about the game being easier, it comes with three difficulties, as the last Star Ocean remake did. I played on the Galaxy (default) difficulty and didn’t struggle until much later in the game. While I love the original, Star Ocean The Second Story R is the definitive version of the game for me.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is a masterful retelling of the original classic

Each protagonist starts in a different place, but they come together soon enough (Image via Square Enix)

I won’t be spoiling the story for Star Ocean The Second Story R since it's already out there. This game came out in the late 90s, after all.

Like the original, you can play as one of two protagonists: Rena Lanford or Claude C Kenny. However, unlike most games, this choice matters to a certain degree. Rena is a spellcaster, and Claude is a swordsman. It also changes which characters can and cannot be recruited. For example, Rena is the only one of the two who can recruit the powerful Dias Flac swordsman.

The story involves Claude C Kenny, a man displaced from his family in the Pangalactic Federation and wound up on a primitive, fantasy-style planet. The game starts slightly differently depending on which character you play, and there will also be minor story changes depending on whom you pick.

Some truly great characters join your party (Image via Square Enix)

So, while I won’t spoil Star Ocean The Second Story R’s story, I will tell you that it’s incredible, and no matter which protagonist you pick, you’re in for a great experience.

Quality-of-life changes in Star Ocean The Second Story R do not weaken the game’s challenge

Once you've been somewhere, you can easily get back (Image via Square Enix)

Perhaps the best quality-of-life change in the game is fast travel. The ability to teleport anywhere - provided you’ve been there once - is really important. Star Ocean The Second Story R becomes easier to navigate thanks to this feature. Moreover, there are no Skill Shops to deal with.

You also have access to all character's skills. Since you can grind Skill Points, it’s easy to get exactly what you need with enough time and effort.

I’m also a big fan of the new Break system. Enemies in Star Ocean The Second Story R have a “shield value,” which, when broken, stuns them. That’s when you go for your big combos and other high-damage attacks. However, at times, this can be incredibly frustrating.

Enemy packs with a Leader are much tougher than regular ones (Image via Square Enix)

There are certain enemy packs that have a “Leader” enemy. These packs provide buffs like attack speed and more damage. Since they’re also now shielded, more effort is required to kill them, and they nearly wiped out my party many times.

You also have new characters that can be summoned to help you in battle via Assault Actions. In addition to summoning party members, several Star Ocean alumni can be picked up. In particular, I found Star Ocean 6's protagonist fairly early in the game, and she was a major asset.

However, Assault Action is also useful for when you get hit with a Break condition. You can then summon some allies to help you survive - whether it’s healing, status ailments, or major damage. Star Ocean The Second Story R is such a fun game when it comes to combat.

How is combat in Star Ocean The Second Story R?

Combat is certainly intense, but it feels fast and fun (Image via Square Enix)

In Star Ocean The Second Story R, you will spend a lot of time in combat, so it needs to be good. I do like that you can easily slot in two special attacks (L1, R1) and double-tap to use whatever Combo Link you have set up. This lets you drop seriously impressive damage, which will be important in the later game.

For the most part, on Galaxy settings, I stomped through almost every fight. It helped that I had a powerful sword right out of the gate. If you take the time to invest in the crafting system (visit guilds, put points into your Life Skills), you can create some truly awe-inspiring gear, and combat will be much easier.

Overall, I feel combat in Star Ocean The Second Story R is fast, fluid, and, most importantly, fun. However, being under-leveled will feel miserable. I can think of a few fights where I simply wandered off the beaten path and got stomped for it.

The importance of side content in Star Ocean The Second Story R

Even fishing, my least favorite side activity, was a blast and worth the time (Image via Square Enix)

Sure, you can just play through Star Ocean The Second Story R and focus on the main story, but I don’t recommend it. Fishing, crafting, or Personal Actions in Star Ocean The Second Story R is incredibly important, as they help you unlock powerful gear, potentially new allies, and so much more.

Sometimes, it can be overwhelming, making you feel like you aren’t making any progress. Thankfully, when fast traveling, you can see which towns have Personal Actions, side quests, and limited-time events. I recommend taking advantage of as often as possible.

The visuals are stunning, but the English dub has some minor issues

To be honest, this game is gorgeous (Image via Square Enix)

I have to say that the visuals for Star Ocean The Second Story R are gorgeous. Whether on Switch or other platforms, it looks amazing. Sometimes, the combat effects can be a little overwhelming, making it hard to see what you’re doing, but that’s not uncommon in action-based JRPGs.

The Japanese dub was exceptional, but I noticed something weird in the English dub. While the voice actors were great, it sometimes felt like the lines weren't 'natural.' Someone would read a sentence much too fast, or it would connect weirdly to the next line. It wasn’t horrible, but it was awkward and distracting.

In conclusion

Star Ocean The Second Story R is how a remaster should be made (Image via Square Enix)

Star Ocean The Second Story R, despite its minor flaws, is an incredible remaster. It looks great, plays great, and has just enough quality-of-life changes to make it fun without being too easy. Star Ocean 2 remains my favorite game in the franchise, and this was a stellar way to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

In fact, this remake feels much better than that of the first game. From the visuals to the gameplay, I feel like this is the definitive version of Star Ocean 2. If there’s anything missing from the game, I sure didn’t find it - and I looked. If you’re seeking a fun JRPG for the holidays, you owe it to yourself to pick up Star Ocean The Second Story R.

Star Ocean The Second Story R

Star Ocean The Second Story R is a must-play (Image via Sportskeeda)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Reviewed On: Nintendo Switch (Code provided by Square Enix)

Developers: tri-Ace, Gemdrops, Inc, Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: November 2, 2023