Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order - 5 Things you absolutely need to know about the game

Respawn Entertainment finally revealed their upcoming Star Wars game, which is called Jedi Fallen Order at the Star Wars celebration panel in Chicago. Jedi Fallen Order (According to EA) is a true single player experience with no multiplayer modes or microtransaction elements pulling it down.

It seems unlikely and utterly surprising to many that EA, with their live service game type vision throughout this generation, has suddenly shifted in delivering a story-driven experience to its customers. In other words, finally listening to what the fans actually want.

Jedi Fallen Order has a received only a single 2 minutes cinematic reveal trailer as of now, which by the way looking amazing and everything that fans could hope from a Star Wars game. However, very little is still known what the game is all about and so here are 5 things that you should absolutely know about Respawn's upcoming third-person action adventure game.

#1 Story

Jedi Fallen Order's story takes place after the events of the Star Wars movie - Revenge of the Sith. You play as Cal Kestis- a young Jedi Padawan who is currently in hiding due to the implication of the Order 66 from the Empire. A dark time in the Star Wars universe where the Jedi were being hunted and had gone into hiding.

Cal, who is yet to complete his Jedi training, works at the Scrapper Guild but is eventually discovered by the Empire and is being hunted by the Second Sisters, as well as numerous other Stormtroopers and Purge troopers.

Cal along with his droid buddy BD-1 will go on a globe trotting adventure as he meets familiar and unfamiliar faces from the Star Wars franchise, fighting the Empire and becoming the Jedi.

The only other character revealed by far other than Cal is Cere- A Jedi Knight who survived the Order 66 and will serve as a mentor to Cal throughout his Journey.

