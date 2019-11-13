Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Game won't be available early on EA Access

EA and Respawn Entertainment's highly anticipated single player Star Wars game called Jedi Fallen Order is all set to release on November 15, 2019. An official tweet by EA on November 13, 2019 informs that fans will not get an early access trial for the game.

This may come as a disappointment to some who likes to try trial version of the games before purchasing it. It also however, seems likely that EA and Respawn Entertainment are quite confident about the game's release and that they don't need EA Access or early trials to promote their game.

If you didn't know, EA access is EA's monthly gaming subscription where you get a plethora of EA games to play every month, early trials of new games and 10% discounts on EA games for a subscription fees of $4.99 every month.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order puts players into the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan who is on the run from the galactic empire.The game's story takes place after the events of the movie,Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, which served as a dark period for the Jedi.

