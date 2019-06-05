Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Missions will neither be Linear nor Open-Ended according to Respawn

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 05 Jun 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jedi Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this year, what with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also releasing this fall.

The full reveal of the game along with gameplay footage will premiere at EA Play on June 8 this week but Respawn has recently shed more light on how the missions will be in the game

Game Director Stig Asmussen was recently interviewed for the latest PlayStation Official Magazine where he spoke more about the game's theme and mission designs. According to him, even though the game is set in a dark time for Jedi order, the game's vibe won't always be dreary.

We definitely want to have range in the game, we don’t want to feel like it’s always dreary. The game does have hope, it has colour to it, whether that’s elements that we sprinkled into the story, or whether that’s how we approach the artwork. You can find beauty in things that are very terrifying as well, and somewhat hopeless.

It seems as though Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order won't always be a tense, action packed game with frantic chases and set pieces but also feature serene moments in between. Some of the early screenshots also hints towards the same.

Protagonist Cal Kestis resting with his robot buddy

Stig Asmussen further went on to comment about the game's mission design when asked by the interviewer whether they would be more open ended or linear, saying that they would be niether.

You see it as kind of a trend more in games now. When we started working on the game, that’s how we coined it, ‘thoughtful’. But you’re seeing some other games right now where it’s not about body count. It’s more about really figuring out what is the best angle to get on your enemy, and what’s the best way to take them down. That’s not only single combatants, but it’s also like, the arrangements, of specific enemies that you have in any given fight.

What makes it different than a weapon in any other game is that’s it’s not a sword, it’s not a bat – you can’t just keep on whacking at something. We had to give the enemies – we had to inject in them a certain amount of intelligence so that they feel like you’re not always landing like ten hits to take somebody down.

Advertisement

That’s kind of what that was born out of. It was a setup of how we wanted to approach battles in a melee action game anyway, and then it was like then you layer lightsaber on top of that. You really have to think when you go into fights.

Star Wars:Jedi Fallen Order is out November 15 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.