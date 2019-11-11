Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Pre-order bonuses and PC system requirements

Jedi Fallen Order

EA and Respawn Entertainment's highly anticipated "single-player" Star Wars game with absolutely no "microtransactions" called Jedi Fallen Order is finally going to hit the shelves next week (15 November) on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and if you're as excited for it as we are, there are a plethora of pre-order bonuses as well as editions you can choose from before finalizing your purchase.

Pre-Order bonuses:-

#1 Standard Edition

Jedi Fallen Order-Standard Edition

Pre-ordering Jedi Fallen Order on any platform will provide players with numerous cosmetic items for Cal Kestis' lightsaber, which will be the players' main weapon throughout the game.

The first is an orange lightsaber blade. Players can change how the handle looks by the help of Mygeeto Campaign Hilt or the Umbaran Campaign Hilt. Players will also get an alternate skin for their cute little droid buddy BD-1 which is called fittingly enough, for some reason.

In addition, players who pre-order the game via the PS Store will also get a Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order exclusive theme.

#2 Deluxe Edition

Jedi Fallen Order- Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition costs only $10 more than the standard edition and comes with all the pre-order bonuses provided with the standard edition along with a director's cut behind the scenes feature, a digital artbook, plus additional cosmetic items.

PC System Requirments:-

Thinking of buying Jedi Fallen Order on PC? Don't fret, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements needed to run the game.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): FX-6100 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i3-3220 or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7750 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 650 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 1700 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): i7-6700K or Equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX Vega 56 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Hard-drive space: 55 GB

Will you be picking up Jedi Fallen Order at launch? Tell us in the comments down below.