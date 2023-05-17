Star Wars Jedi Survivor patch 5 notes: Performance improvements, bug fixes, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has received another major patch that is mainly focused on providing seamless gameplay and performance improvements for PC players. Respawn Entertainment's title, which was one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, received a lot of backlash due to poor optimization and a litany of bugs.

Electronic Arts had previously stated that Star Wars Jedi Survivor had a decent level of performance on consoles. However, players on PC faced the most number of performance issues, and the publisher, along with Respawn Entertainment, had been working on a fix.

This article lists the major highlights of Patch 5 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Those interested in the detailed overview can visit the official website.

Official notes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 5

Full details here: Patch 5 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives today (5/17) on PC. These improvements will be part of an upcoming console update, and we'll share that timing later once it's confirmed.🛠️Full details here: go.ea.com/w9G2C Patch 5 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives today (5/17) on PC. These improvements will be part of an upcoming console update, and we'll share that timing later once it's confirmed.🛠️Full details here: go.ea.com/w9G2C https://t.co/s3ixrMtabC

Performance Fixes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Improved content caching to reduce hitching.

Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.

Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled.

Various performance fixes.

Stability improvements.

Bug Fixes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.

Various collision and navigation improvements to prevent issues where characters get stuck out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where Drya Thornne would become invincible.

Fixed an issue where Bode wouldn’t grab the senator during some New Game+ playthroughs.

Fix for a bug where the Skriton wouldn’t appear correctly.

Fix for Dagan not appearing correctly in a cinematic.

Music fixes for scenarios where two different themes would collide.

Fixed some rare instances of players being unable to progress further in the game even after reloading.

Fix for a bug where the Gorocco would disappear mid-combat.

Fix for an issue where Cal would get stuck in a specific Blaster state if dying while in it.

Fix for a bug where BD-1 wouldn’t be able to open a door.

Fix for void tear interactions not working correctly.

Fix for trying to load corrupt save games sometimes leaving you in the main menu. It will now correctly attempt to load your backup save.

Improved UX for Koboh matter turrets that players were previously unable to exit out of.

Fix for the Rancor and the Wampa not correctly leaving Cal's XP behind when he respawns.

Fix for a bug where the Skills menu wouldn't correctly close.

Improved sync for sound during one of the cinematics.

Fix for the environment not loading correctly on Koboh after Cal respawns.

Miscellaneous

More robust detection of pre-order and deluxe content in-game, preventing players from only randomly having access to the content.

