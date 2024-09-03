Star Wars Outlaws 'Rejected' Intel quest walkthrough

The 'Rejected' Intel Quest in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most important side hustles to complete in the game. This mission unlocks the Black Market and is easily one of the missable quests if you do not actively search for it on the first planet of Toshara. It can be started in the city of Mirogana by talking to a particular vendor.

This guide explains the 'Rejected' Intel Quest in Star Wars Outlaws so that you can unlock the black market and get better value for various items that you need for your adventure in the Galaxy Far Far Away.

'Rejected' Intel Quest in Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough

You can accept the mission by talking to a particular vendor (Image via Ubisoft)

You can begin the quest by talking to a smuggler once you reach the city of Mirogana on the planet of Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws. Your main story quest will lead you to this location eventually, so you don't have to worry about missing out on anything.

After arriving in Mirogana, search for a merchant called Lalini Ledeno near the Pyke stronghold and Mirogana market. But you will not be able to buy anything from him as he needs a password, which will begin this particular intel quest.

Eavesdrop on the two shady people in the bar (Image via Ubisoft)

From here, head to the market and take the stairs to go to the upper section. Search for the bar where you will find two people talking. Interact with the bar counter so that you can lean against it after which you can eavesdrop on them to learn the password.

Also Read: Star Wars Outlaws review

Return to Lalini Ledeno and tell him you are a friend of Arlo. He will lead you to the back following which the Black Market will unlock. This will complete the 'Rejected' Intel Quest and will allow you to purchase items from him.

Note that the Black Market's price will fluctuate based on your reputation with the Crimson Dawn Syndicate. If you have a good standing with them, you will be able to view the exclusive stock from the vendor.

