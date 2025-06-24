Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.7: Fast traveling bug fixed, improvements to UI, and more

Released in August 2024, Star Wars Outlaws has been receiving daily updates. The latest update of the game, update 1.7 has now rolled out on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This latest update not only aims to improve the overall performance for the game, but also introduces some improvements to the UI and other such minor improvements.
The entire patch notes for Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7 can be found below, as revealed by the developers, for your reference.
All adjustments in Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7
General Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where pick-up weapons could have no ammo after a save
- Fixed an issue where Kay could not go into low cover in certain areas
- Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing
- Fixed an issue with Intel Quest completion with Smuggler’s Camp, Abandoned Hideout, and Hidden Riches
UI
- Fixed an issue with a missing key bind under Starship control options
Accessibility
- Added an option for accessibility shortcuts when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where crosshair visibility settings were missing
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where irrelevant NPC lines could be played after specific story progress
Main and Side Quests
(Beware of spoilers)
Toshara
Underworld
- Fixed an issue where players could lose Pyke reputation by defeating Pyke NPCs after loading a save during the ‘Break into the Tower’ objective
Tatooine
Smuggler Camp and Abandoned Hideout Intel
- Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location
Akiva
- Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing
Hidden Riches Intel
- Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location
Wild Card – Story Pack
The Game
- Fixed an issue where Kay could board the Morenia with a secondary weapon holstered
A Pirate's Fortune – Story Pack
Lost Treasures
- Fixed an issue where the grapple point prompt would not appear when sliding down the cliff
Dead Man’s Tale
- Fixed an issue where Kay was not able to leave Achra station after the end cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck behind a forcefield after performing a save/load
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where contraband contracts were not available from Reess, the Holotable, or contract terminals
- Fixed an issue where saving was not possible when carrying contraband cargo
- Fixed an issue where the Rokana Raider ship (R93 Refractor) HUD could disappear when boosting
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Supercharged Ions’ passive system description
- Fixed an issue where friendly NPCs could be targeted when using the TL-40
