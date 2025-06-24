Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.7: Fast traveling bug fixed, improvements to UI, and more

Released in August 2024, Star Wars Outlaws has been receiving daily updates. The latest update of the game, update 1.7 has now rolled out on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This latest update not only aims to improve the overall performance for the game, but also introduces some improvements to the UI and other such minor improvements.

The entire patch notes for Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7 can be found below, as revealed by the developers, for your reference.

All adjustments in Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7

The latest update of Star Wars Outlaws features improved performance (Image via Ubisoft)

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where pick-up weapons could have no ammo after a save

Fixed an issue where Kay could not go into low cover in certain areas

Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing

Fixed an issue with Intel Quest completion with Smuggler’s Camp, Abandoned Hideout, and Hidden Riches

UI

Fixed an issue with a missing key bind under Starship control options

Accessibility

Added an option for accessibility shortcuts when using a controller

Fixed an issue where crosshair visibility settings were missing

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where irrelevant NPC lines could be played after specific story progress

Main and Side Quests

(Beware of spoilers)

Toshara

Underworld

Fixed an issue where players could lose Pyke reputation by defeating Pyke NPCs after loading a save during the ‘Break into the Tower’ objective

Tatooine

Smuggler Camp and Abandoned Hideout Intel

Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location

Akiva

Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing

Hidden Riches Intel

Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location

Wild Card – Story Pack

The Game

Fixed an issue where Kay could board the Morenia with a secondary weapon holstered

A Pirate's Fortune – Story Pack

Lost Treasures

Fixed an issue where the grapple point prompt would not appear when sliding down the cliff

Dead Man’s Tale

Fixed an issue where Kay was not able to leave Achra station after the end cutscene

Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck behind a forcefield after performing a save/load

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where contraband contracts were not available from Reess, the Holotable, or contract terminals

Fixed an issue where saving was not possible when carrying contraband cargo

Fixed an issue where the Rokana Raider ship (R93 Refractor) HUD could disappear when boosting

Fixed an issue with the ‘Supercharged Ions’ passive system description

Fixed an issue where friendly NPCs could be targeted when using the TL-40

