  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.7: Fast traveling bug fixed, improvements to UI, and more

Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.7: Fast traveling bug fixed, improvements to UI, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 24, 2025 17:52 GMT
Star Wars Outlaws can be bought on PC via Steam (Image via Ubisoft)
Star Wars Outlaws can be bought on PC via Steam (Image via Ubisoft)

Released in August 2024, Star Wars Outlaws has been receiving daily updates. The latest update of the game, update 1.7 has now rolled out on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This latest update not only aims to improve the overall performance for the game, but also introduces some improvements to the UI and other such minor improvements.

The entire patch notes for Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7 can be found below, as revealed by the developers, for your reference.

All adjustments in Star Wars Outlaws update 1.7

The latest update of Star Wars Outlaws features improved performance (Image via Ubisoft)
The latest update of Star Wars Outlaws features improved performance (Image via Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

General Gameplay

also-read-trending Trending
  • Fixed an issue where pick-up weapons could have no ammo after a save
  • Fixed an issue where Kay could not go into low cover in certain areas
  • Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing
  • Fixed an issue with Intel Quest completion with Smuggler’s Camp, Abandoned Hideout, and Hidden Riches

UI

  • Fixed an issue with a missing key bind under Starship control options

Accessibility

  • Added an option for accessibility shortcuts when using a controller
  • Fixed an issue where crosshair visibility settings were missing

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where irrelevant NPC lines could be played after specific story progress

Main and Side Quests

(Beware of spoilers)

Toshara

Underworld

  • Fixed an issue where players could lose Pyke reputation by defeating Pyke NPCs after loading a save during the ‘Break into the Tower’ objective

Tatooine

Smuggler Camp and Abandoned Hideout Intel

  • Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location

Akiva

  • Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing

Hidden Riches Intel

  • Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should be completed when revisiting the intel location

Wild Card – Story Pack

The Game

  • Fixed an issue where Kay could board the Morenia with a secondary weapon holstered

A Pirate's Fortune – Story Pack

Lost Treasures

  • Fixed an issue where the grapple point prompt would not appear when sliding down the cliff

Dead Man’s Tale

  • Fixed an issue where Kay was not able to leave Achra station after the end cutscene
  • Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck behind a forcefield after performing a save/load

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where contraband contracts were not available from Reess, the Holotable, or contract terminals
  • Fixed an issue where saving was not possible when carrying contraband cargo
  • Fixed an issue where the Rokana Raider ship (R93 Refractor) HUD could disappear when boosting
  • Fixed an issue with the ‘Supercharged Ions’ passive system description
  • Fixed an issue where friendly NPCs could be targeted when using the TL-40

Also Read: How to travel to different planets in Star Wars Outlaws

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications