Star Wars Zero Company brings XCOM gameplay to the Clone Wars era

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Apr 19, 2025 21:09 GMT
Star Wars Zero Company gameplay
Co-developer Respawn Entertainment tackles turn-based action for the first time with this project (Image via EA)

Following the recent Star Wars Celebration Japan event, a new Star Wars Zero Company trailer has been released, showcasing debut gameplay for the upcoming title. The upcoming tactical RPG is set for a 2026 launch and will arrive on PC and console, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Interestingly, it is set during the Clone Wars era and will tell an original story in the beloved sci-fi universe.

Additionally, fans of Firaxis Games' XCOM titles will be delighted to learn about a fairly similar isometric gameplay setup. Here is everything to know about Star Wars Zero Company.

Star Wars Zero Company story and gameplay details explored

youtube-cover
The narrative follows Hawks, a former Republic officer, who must gather an unlikely band of recruits and misfits to establish the titular Zero Company, which will engage in challenging and dangerous missions across the galaxy to face a new threat. The cinematic story is described as gritty and promises to be as engrossing as any other video game installment in the series thus far.

With developer Respawn Entertainment of Star Wars Jedi fame involved, that much is a guarantee. However, co-developer Bit Reactor brings their strategy expertise to the table as the team consists of individuals who have worked on the iconic XCOM series in the past. As such, fans can rest assured that the game is in the right hands due to the studio's experience in building fun strategy RPGs.

Various tools and abilities will be at players&#039; disposal in battle (Image via EA)
Various tools and abilities will be at players' disposal in battle (Image via EA)

In fact, here's what the project Creative Director Greg Foertsch from Bit Reactor had to say about the game:

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay. It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”
The trailer showcases in-engine gameplay, and players can expect to tactfully assess the battlefield from an isometric view to take cover, use various abilities like blasters and grenades, and more. Each playable character is also suggested to be unique, with one showcased being able to use Force powers to overwhelm enemies. With the title still a year away from launch, fans will need to be patient.

Star Wars Zero Company launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

