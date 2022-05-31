Starconch locations in Genshin Impact: Farming route for Yelan's ascension material

Yelan is a new addition to the 5-star Hydro characters in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Players can only obtain her by wishing on the character banner 'Discerner of Enigmas'. With a maximum pull of 180, they have a guaranteed chance of getting Yelan.

Once Travelers have obtained the said Hydro character, they are bound to ascend her. Yelan needs a total of 168 Starconch to climb to the highest level. This article will show the locations of all Starconches in Genshin Impact.

All Starconch Location in Genshin Impact for Yelan's Materials

Yelan and Starconch in Guili Plains (Image via HoYoverse)

Starconch is a Liyue local specialty in Genshin Impact, albeit some of them can be found on the outskirts of Dragonspine in Mondstadt. Previously, the only character that required this material was Tartaglia (Childe). With the addition of Yelan, there are now two characters that use Starconch as their ascension materials.

Like any other unit, Yelan needs 168 Starconch to ascend from level 1 to level 90. Note that this item local specialty is only for her level ascension. It does not require her talent ascension.

In the Genshin Impact Interactive Map displayed below, players can find all of the Starconch locations:

Starconch can be found in three major areas in Liyue. Fortunately, ascension material is only found on beaches and is easily farmed.

1) Yaoguang Shoal

Starconches in Yaoguang Shoal (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Starting from the north of the map in Genshin Impact, players can find Starconches in Yaoguang Shoal and a little more on the outskirts of Dragonspine. They can walk along the beach starting from the nearest waypoint to collect them.

2) Southeast of Guili Plains

Starconches location at Guili Plains (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

The Guili Plains is another major farming area for Starconches. Players can either teleport to the Domain of Forsaken Ruins or approach the region's shores from Yaoguang Shaol.

3) Guyun Stone Forest

Starconches in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Interactive Map)

Once players have finished farming at Yaoguang Shoal and Guili Plains, they can teleport to the Domain of Guyun and start collecting Starconches in this area.

Beware of enemies as there are many of them on this island. Deploying a shielder character is recommended, especially for players who want to avoid confrontation.

Other materials required for Yelan's ascension

Yelan and all required materials (Image via HoYoverse)

For beginners, remember that Starconch is only one of the many materials that Yelan needs for ascension. There are other items that she needs, such as:

Runic Fang Recruit / Sergeant / Lieutenant's Insignia Varunada Lazurite Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone

Each of them requires a different number of items, and players can learn more about her materials from this guide here.

One character needs a lot of local specialty, and unfortunately, players can only get 77 Starconch at one time in their world. Thus, it is recommended to join other people's world and farm in their world.

