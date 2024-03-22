Stardew Valley 1.6: How to get and use Broccoli

Stardew Valley 1.6 has introduced Broccoli to the game, which you will be able to cultivate and create new food items with. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they will be able to get and use this item.

Unlike some of the other raw vegetables in the game, you will not be able to purchase Broccoli Seeds in Stardew Valley. While you can grow and cultivate the food item, getting your hands on the seeds from which it will grow is a different thing altogether.

Today’s Stardew Valley guide will go over how you can grow and use Broccoli in 1.6.

How to grow Broccoli in Stardew Valley 1.6

As mentioned, to be able to grow Broccoli in Stardew Valley, you will first be required to get your hands on its seeds. Unlike the other vegetables and fruits in the game, there is no option for you to buy Broccoli seeds from any of the stores in town.

Hence, to get the seeds, you need to look for them inside crates that are hidden in the Mines located on the northeast side of the Mountains. Make your way to the northeast side of the Carpenter’s Shop, and you will find the crates there.

Alternatively, you can also get these seeds by opening Golden Fishing Treasure Chests. However, there is a specific timer to it, and you must open these chests between Summer 21 and Fall 20.

Another great way of obtaining Broccoli seeds in Stardew Valley is to dig up Artifact spots or Grass tufts. Although the RNG is low, you still have a decent chance of obtaining the seeds from here.

Once you have the seeds, you need to plant them on your farm. You will be able to cultivate the Broccoli from it eight days after you plant it. Fortunately, after maturing, it will produce crops every four days.

How to use Broccoli in Stardew Valley

Broccoli is one of the more useful vegetables in the game since it can be used to regain 63 HP and 28 Energy.

Additionally, you can also gift it to an NPC. All NPCs like Broccoli in Stardew Valley, except the following:

Abigail

Haley

Jas

Sam

Vincent

You can also sell your Broccoli for 70 Gold each.