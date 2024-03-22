Stardew Valley 1.6: How to get and use Challenge Bait 

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update added the new Challenge Bait mechanic, which will let you capture three fish at the same time. Bait is one of the key items that you will need to catch fish in the game.

You will come across various baits in Stardew Valley, each catering to something specific that you want. The latest Challenge Bait is a quality-of-life improvement over the standard bait, which you can use to catch multiple fish at once.

However, you will not be able to use the Challenge Bait with the normal Rods. To make the most of the new item, you will need to use a higher-tier rod, like the Fiberglass Rod, Iridium Rod, or Advanced Iridium Rod.

Today’s Stardew Valley guide will go over how you can use Challenge Bait in 1.6.

How to craft the Challenge Bait in Stardew Valley 1.6

Expand Tweet

To be able to craft the Challenge Bait in Stardew Valley, you first need to get your hands on the Fishing Mastery totem. This will then provide you with the recipe for the bait.

Once you have the recipe, here are the items that you will need to craft the Challenge Bait in the game:

x5 Bone Fragment

X2 Moss

However, crafting is not the only way of getting your hands on the item. You can also find Challenge Bait from Golden Fishing Treasure Chests. However, the RNG on it is rather poor, and crafting it will be the more viable source of the item.

How to use Challenge Bait in Stardew Valley 1.6

To be able to make the most of the Challenge Bait, make sure you are using at least one of the following rods:

Fiberglass Rod

Iridium Rod

Advanced Iridium Rod

Each craft of the Challenge Bait will give you five of the items. However, do keep in mind that catching three fish every time is not a guarantee. This is because only a “perfect” catch will let you get all three fish.

Expand Tweet

If a fish escapes the catch bar, your total catch number will be reduced. Fortunately, the Challenge bait reduces the delay before a fish nibbles by almost 62.5%. It’s currently one of the best fish-catching tools in Stardew Valley.